At the heart of the impending clash is the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Sons, which Noel Tata opposes. The issue has taken on urgency following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) reiteration in November 2026 that a stock market listing is mandatory for Tata Sons given its classification as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).

In a recent letter, Noel Tata maintained that his alternative proposal to keep Tata Sons private must be taken up at the upcoming meeting. His plan involves merging two group operating firms — Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) — into Tata Sons. The merger is aimed at restructuring the holding company so that it no longer qualifies as a core investment company (CIC) or an upper-layer NBFC, thereby bypassing the listing requirement.

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While any formal listing proposal must eventually go to shareholders for approval, experts point out that shareholder votes cannot override or dilute regulatory mandates. Greater clarity on the path forward is expected to emerge in the days following the rescheduled board meeting.

The regulatory deadlock dates back to 2022, when the RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC and gave it a three-year window to list on the stock exchanges. To avoid going public, Tata Sons cleared its debt and applied to deregister as a CIC in 2024. However, the central bank rejected the deregistration plea in September 2026 and directed the company to comply immediately, before doubling down on its stance earlier this month.

The upcoming session follows a turbulent September 17 board meeting that escalated into an open boardroom battle. During that meeting, every director except Noel Tata backed a third term for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman.

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The ensuing vote saw fellow nominee directors Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan take opposing stands, forcing independent director Harish Manwani, who was chairing the discussion, to exercise a casting vote. Although the listing of Tata Sons was not put to a vote at that meeting, the entire board — barring Noel Tata — voiced its support for the IPO.