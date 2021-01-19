Centre confirms bird flu cases in poultry; 9 states report disease in crows, migratory birds

The Centre has said the bird flu has been confirmed in poultry birds in five states so far, while nine states have reported the disease in crows, and migratory and wild birds.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said: "Till 18th January, outbreaks of avian influenza have been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in nine states for crow/migratory/wild birds".

The states affected by bird flu in India are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Whereas Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh are among the five states where bird flu was detected in poultry birds, and the rapid response teams (RRTs) have started the culling process, the ministry said in a release.

Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department has started a Toll-Free Helpline Number for farmers to report any unusual mortality of birds.

In Delhi, the disease has been confirmed in samples of the dead heron from Tis Hazari and crows from Red Fort.

The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country is visiting these sites and conducting epidemiological studies.

Besides, the Centre has requested states to rethink their decisions to impose a ban on the sale of poultry and poultry products. The Centre suggested states to allow the selling of poultry-related products from the non-infected areas/states.

Additionally, in an advisory, the Centre said that consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans. Consumers should not pay heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion and also affect poultry, egg markets and maize farmers already hit by the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown, says the government.

In India, bird flu or avian influenza is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into the country during the winter months between September and March.

