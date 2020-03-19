HCL employee tests positive; firm asks staff to work from home

HCL has taken up safety measures and has assured its staff about their safety after an employee from the company's Noida facility was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee infected with COVID-19 had developed a mild cough and was asked by the doctors to practice self-isolation for the past 14 days, as per information published by HCL in a circular issued to all its employees.

"We understand that this will worry you, and can assure you that we have completed the necessary checks and procedures that follow such an incident," read the circular, according to Moneycontrol.

The circular further stated that all the necessary protocols of sanitization and contact tracing are being followed by the company.

HCL has invoked a COVID-19 contingency plan, according to the news website. This plan involves asking employees to work from a remote location or to work from home, this has been done to aid social distancing in the region.

According to HCL all the employees of the company working the Noida facility are in good health. It also said that the health of all the employees is being continuously monitored.

HCl has asked all the employees to remain calm and follow the recommended hygiene procedures. "We will continue to take all precautions and measures to ensure your safety," it added.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now reached 172. Three people have already died because of the coronavirus. Across the world, around 2,10,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Over 8,900 lives have already been lost due to the deadly virus.

