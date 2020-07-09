Full list of 89 mobile app banned for Army soldiers

After the Modi government's ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications in the country, the Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 mobile apps from their smartphones, including Facebook, PUBG, Zoom, Instagram, POPXO, Snapchat, Tik Tok, ShareIt along with dating apps like Bumble, Couch Surfing, Coffee meets Bagel, Hinge and TrulyMadly and Tinder.
"Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphone including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller, and Instagram to plug leakage of information," ANI quoted an Army official as saying.
The decision has been taken to curtail leakage of information. Interestingly, the list of banned apps includes more than just Chinese origin apps like Facebook, Tinder, Instagram, among others.
Here is the full list of Indian Army's banned apps:
- Kikoo
- Voo
- Nimbuzz
- Helo
- Qzone
- ShareChat
- Viber
- Line
- IMO
- Snow
- To Tok
- Hike
- TikTok
- Like
- eSamosa
- Kwali
- Shareit
- Xender
- Zapya
- UC Browser
- UC Browser Mini
- LiveMe
- BigoLive
- Zoom
- Fast Films
- Vmate
- Uplive
- Vigo Video
- Cam Scanner
- Beauty Plus
- True Caller
- PUBG
- NONO Live
- Clash of Kings
- All Tencent gaming apps
- Mobile Legends
- Club Factory
- AliExpress
- Chinabrands
- Gearbest
- Banggood
- MiniInTheBox
- TinyDeal
- Dhhgate
- LightinTheBox
- DX
- EricDress
- Zaful
- Tbdress
- Modility
- Rosegal
- Shein
- Romwe
- Tinder
- TrulyMadly
- Happn
- Aisle
- Coffee Meets Bagel
- Woo
- OkCupid
- Hinge
- Badoo
- Azar
- Bumble
- Tantan
- Elite Singles
- Tagged
- Couch Surfing
- 360 Security
- Baidu
- Ello
- Snapchat
- Daily Hunt
- News Dog
- Pratilipi
- Heal of Y
- POPXO
- Vokal
- Hungama
- Songs.pk
- Yelp
- Tumblr
- FriendsFeed
- Private Blogs
Army personnel have been given time till July 15 to delete these 89 apps. The army said soldiers who will not follow orders will face strict action. The decision has been taken to ensure the security of the classified information, the Army said.
