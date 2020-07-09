Full list of 89 mobile app banned for Army soldiers

After the Modi government's ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications in the country, the Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 mobile apps from their smartphones, including Facebook, PUBG, Zoom, Instagram, POPXO, Snapchat, Tik Tok, ShareIt along with dating apps like Bumble, Couch Surfing, Coffee meets Bagel, Hinge and TrulyMadly and Tinder.

"Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphone including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller, and Instagram to plug leakage of information," ANI quoted an Army official as saying.

The decision has been taken to curtail leakage of information. Interestingly, the list of banned apps includes more than just Chinese origin apps like Facebook, Tinder, Instagram, among others.

Here is the full list of Indian Army's banned apps:

WeChat

QQ

Kikoo

Voo

Nimbuzz

Helo

Qzone

ShareChat

Viber

Line

IMO

Snow

To Tok

Hike

TikTok

Like

eSamosa

Kwali

Shareit

Xender

Zapya

UC Browser

UC Browser Mini

LiveMe

BigoLive

Zoom

Fast Films

Vmate

Uplive

Vigo Video

Cam Scanner

Beauty Plus

True Caller

PUBG

NONO Live

Clash of Kings

All Tencent gaming apps

Mobile Legends

Club Factory

AliExpress

Chinabrands

Gearbest

Banggood

MiniInTheBox

TinyDeal

Dhhgate

LightinTheBox

DX

EricDress

Zaful

Tbdress

Modility

Rosegal

Shein

Romwe

Tinder

TrulyMadly

Happn

Aisle

Coffee Meets Bagel

Woo

OkCupid

Hinge

Badoo

Azar

Bumble

Tantan

Elite Singles

Tagged

Couch Surfing

360 Security

Facebook

Baidu

Instagram

Ello

Snapchat

Daily Hunt

News Dog

Pratilipi

Heal of Y

POPXO

Vokal

Hungama

Songs.pk

Yelp

Tumblr

Reddit

FriendsFeed

Private Blogs

Army personnel have been given time till July 15 to delete these 89 apps. The army said soldiers who will not follow orders will face strict action. The decision has been taken to ensure the security of the classified information, the Army said.

Also Read: Indian Army asks soldiers to delete Facebook, Instagram, PUBG, 86 other apps

Also Read: TikTok, US Web, Shareit, Mi Video Call and over 50 other Chinese apps banned by India: Full list here

Also Read: Long battery life, fast-charging in smartphones matter most for consumers