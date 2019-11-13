Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 200 mark; remains steady in third week

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has achieved the coveted feat of Rs 200 mark at the ticket window.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Housefull actor Kriti Sanon expressed her elation over the film's successful run at the box office. "Woooohhhhoooo!! Thank you for 200crores of happiness and love," she captioned the message with a celebratory video. This feat has placed Akshay as the highest-grossing actor of 2019. Housefull 4 is also Akshay's second-highest grosser ever outpacing Kesari, Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The film has emerged as the fifth highest-grosser of the year 2019 that has managed to breach the (Rs 200 crore) mark, according to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja. The four biggies of 2019 are- War - Rs 318 crore (still running), Kabir Singh - Rs 278.2 crore, Uri - The Surgical Strike - Rs 244.2 crore, Bharat - Rs 211 crore, Mission Mangal - Rs 203 crore, Housefull 4 - Rs 200 crore (still running).

Meanwhile, the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda also took to Instagram to express her happiness. "Thank u thank thank.... we love you and thank all u lovely people out there, for the Housefull response and love and rewarding the team with this milestone and still counting. God bless u'll," she posted.

Housefull 4's actor Riteish Deshmukh also wrote on Instagram, "The entire journey was full of madness, entertainment and fun! But it wouldn't have been possible without you! Thank you for 200 crores of happiness and love. Experience this madness if you haven't today."

Housefull 4 is the biggest release of the Housefull franchise. Its previous two films made around Rs 110 crore nett.

The movie, directed by Farhad Samji earned Rs 46.50 crore in its opening weekend, Rs 135 crore in Week 1 and nearly Rs 48 crore in its second week.

Housefull 4 features ensemble star cast that includes, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film hits the screens on October 25 and clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's 'Made In China' and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh'.