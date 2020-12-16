Hrithik Roshans imposter case transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch, Kangana Ranaut says he refuses to move on

The Hrithik-Kangana controversy refuses to die down as on Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan's complaint was transferred from Cyber Cell to Mumbai's Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit).

Roshan registered a case in 2016 against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf. In his FIR, Roshan claimed that he had received hundreds of emails in 2013 and 2013 from Ranaut's email ID.

Roshan's counsel had approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh regarding the pending investigation in the case, said a PTI report.

As soon as the news broke out, Ranaut took to her Twitter to lash out at Roshan.

Ranaut called out Roshan for 'crying over' a brief affair. She said, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again,@iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"





The case which was registered in 2016 remained inconclusive as the police forensic expert was then unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the USA, and submitted a NIL report in June 2017. Now the case is being probed by the CIU.