'Never be a prisoner of your past': Anand Mahindra shares Monday motivation

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a motivational post for those suffering from Monday blues.

The tweet by Mahindra has garnered numerous likes and retweets. The business magnate tweeted, "Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence. I try to use Mondays to break free from obsessing about what I could have done differently, I focus on the different things I can do from today onwards... #MondayMotivation."





Twitter received Mahindra's Monday motivation really well. A user named Sandeep Bohra replied, "Sir, your thoughts are really wonderful. Past is history, future is a mystery- today is a gift so we call it PRESENT! Wishing you a great Monday and also a good week ahead."

Here are some of the reactions on the business mogul's #MondayMotivation

That "lesson" part is so important, nice thought to move forward on a Monday morning ...ðð â Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) November 23, 2020

Absolutely...what different and how different makes us improve further...to think 'why change' will make us obsolete fast... â Ramki (@ramki2k) November 23, 2020

Wise words indeed! â A100Lamps (@myspeak_shato) November 23, 2020

Awesome #MondayMotivation to Kickstart week â Ashish Goel (@ashishgoelCS) November 23, 2020

Earlier this month, the Mumbai-based industrialist had also shared a line drawing featuring two people with one of them holding a jar with 'happiness' written on it. One of the characters in the line image asks, "Where did you find that? I've been searching for it everywhere." The other character replied, "I created it myself."

Mahindra had tweeted, "They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures."

They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures. pic.twitter.com/cnlBwZrQNz â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 12, 2020

Anand Mahindra has approximately 8.2 million followers on Twitter.

