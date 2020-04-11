PM Modi video conference: Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra support nationwide extension of lockdown

Punjab, Maharashtra and Delhi have batted for an extension of the nationwide lockdown. The CMs of the states interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference to discuss future measures on coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the lockdown needs to be extended for at least another fortnight. He also asked for special concessions for industry & agriculture sectors and faster supply of rapid testing kits. He also reiterated the need for ramping up testing facilities and sought Centre's support for "assisting the poor in today's challenging times."





Had the VC with the PM @NarendraModi Ji to discuss the future action plan to fight #Covid19. Reiterated need for ramping up testing facilities as well as sought Centreâs support for assisting the poor in today's challenging times along with a bonus for our farmers. pic.twitter.com/on9oeTLlII â Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 11, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too suggested that the nationwide lockdown be extended till at least April 30. He further said that a nationwide lockdown needs to be in place as a state-wide lockdown or a phase-wise lifting of the lockdown won't work. He added that road, air, rail transport should not open under any circumstances.

Both Odisha has Rajasthan state governments have already extended the lockdown in their states till the end of the month, while Punjab has extended it till May 1.

Karnataka CM too spoke in the conference and discussed vital strategies and actions to implement around the state. "We are doing and will do everything in our control to tackle this pandemic," he said.

My cabinet and I attended the video conference about #covid19 with PM @Narendramodi today. We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement around the state. We are doing and will do everything in our control to tackle this pandemic.1/2 pic.twitter.com/xoAk2kth8c â B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 11, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray spoke for extending the lockdown. Maharashtra is the worst coronavirus-hit state in India. It has reported 1,762 positive cases of COVID-19 along with 110 deaths.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also demanded an extension of lockdown and even raised concerns over the condition of farmers in the state during the lockdown. He said that proper strategies should be made to help farmers in harvesting Rabi crops.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have also asked PM Modi for an extension of the lockdown period to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Ten out of 11 states have said yes for an extension.

