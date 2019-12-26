Solar Eclipse 2019: PM Modi sports Maybach sunglasses worth over Rs 1.4 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a bunch of pictures from his to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse on Thursday. A member of the Congress party pointed out that the Prime Minister was wearing Maybach sunglasses worth $1,995 or more than Rs 1.4 lakh. In the pictures, PM Modi can be seen looking at the Sun while wearing his Maybach glasses with his solar glasses in hand.

The make and price of the sunglasses - the Maybach Artist V - was also pointed out by the Congress member who criticised the Prime Minister for famously calling himself a "fakir".

AAP CHRONOLOGY SAMAJHIYE First, there will be a solar eclipse & I will watch it with my $1,995 Maybach luxury sunglasses Second, there will be a huge outrage by Urban Naxals Finally, will auction my glasses which my crony from Gujarat will buy Hum Toh Fakir Aadmi hai Jhola.. pic.twitter.com/zavOBeahKI - Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 26, 2019

The sunglasses identified to be the Artist V by Maybach Eyewear is priced at $1,995 or Rs 1,42,148. The description of the luxury eyewear, handmade in Germany, says that the frame is made of titanium while the temple is made of wood or horn.

The German company offers at least six colour options for the frame. Maybach also offers single vision and progressive lens options beginning from $40 for the basic plastic variant to $325 for the Digital HD Free Form Single Vision lenses.

Once Twitterati saw the luxury glasses sported by the Prime Minister, they could not stop themselves from taking it up. Twitter also exploded on how the Prime Minister was watching the eclipse not through his solar glasses but through his regular sunglasses.

The Prime Minister was in Kozhikode while he watched the Solar Eclipse 2019. "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about Solar Eclipse 2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts," he said.

