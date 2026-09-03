'11am or 11pm, I feel safe': Indian woman in Japan sparks debate over women’s safety

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11 am or 11 pm, I feel safe

In the video, Sheetal highlighted the contrast between her experience in Japan and the apprehension many women may feel about being outside late at night in India.

She said that during her time in Japan, she had generally felt comfortable stepping outside regardless of whether it was 11 am or 11 pm. For her, the ability to take a spontaneous walk without first considering the time represented a significant sense of freedom.

At the same time, she acknowledged that Japan has its own problems and is not completely free of crime. However, she specifically praised the sense of safety she had experienced there.

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Social media reacts

The video quickly prompted a range of reactions on social media. Several users agreed with her observation and said that being able to walk alone late at night without fear represents an important form of freedom. Some users pointed out that Japan also has crime and that people should remain cautious while travelling alone at night.

One user wrote, "That is okay- we can't guarantee every street in Japan is crime-free. In the same way, every street in India isn't dangerous. India is 1st in population, so I agree crime control here is relatively challenging ..I disagree with your view, as you speak about the entire country"

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Another user wrote, "Coming from India, being a girl, you are much safer in India too"

A third user wrote, "I so want to be there because of this luxury of freedom."