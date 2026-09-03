Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
'11am or 11pm, I feel safe': Indian woman in Japan sparks debate over women’s safety

'11am or 11pm, I feel safe': Indian woman in Japan sparks debate over women’s safety

She said that during her time in Japan, she had generally felt comfortable stepping outside regardless of whether it was 11 am or 11 pm

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 5:30 AM IST
'11am or 11pm, I feel safe': Indian woman in Japan sparks debate over women’s safetyIndian woman in Japan shares what it feels like to walk alone at 11pm without fear

An Indian woman living in Japan has sparked a discussion online after sharing her experience of walking alone on the streets late at night without feeling unsafe.

Sheetal, who shared the experience on Instagram, posted a video of herself taking a late-night walk through a quiet Japanese street. Despite the deserted surroundings and the late hour, she said she felt extremely safe.

Advertisement

READ THIS: 'She is true heroine, help her family': Ex-Infosys CFO to CM Fadnavis after woman ran marathon for Rs 3,000

11 am or 11 pm, I feel safe

In the video, Sheetal highlighted the contrast between her experience in Japan and the apprehension many women may feel about being outside late at night in India.

She said that during her time in Japan, she had generally felt comfortable stepping outside regardless of whether it was 11 am or 11 pm. For her, the ability to take a spontaneous walk without first considering the time represented a significant sense of freedom.

At the same time, she acknowledged that Japan has its own problems and is not completely free of crime. However, she specifically praised the sense of safety she had experienced there.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Before India’s Got Latent 2, Chello Meme was already a viral sensation: The story behind the Arunachal influencer

Social media reacts

The video quickly prompted a range of reactions on social media. Several users agreed with her observation and said that being able to walk alone late at night without fear represents an important form of freedom. Some users pointed out that Japan also has crime and that people should remain cautious while travelling alone at night.

One user wrote, "That is okay- we can't guarantee every street in Japan is crime-free. In the same way, every street in India isn't dangerous. India is 1st in population, so I agree crime control here is relatively challenging ..I disagree with your view, as you speak about the entire country"

Advertisement

Another user wrote, "Coming from India, being a girl, you are much safer in India too"

A third user wrote, "I so want to be there because of this luxury of freedom."

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 5:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more