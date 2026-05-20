6 million followers and counting: Can Cockroach Janta Party dethrone BJP on Instagram?

A satirical political movement that started after a controversial Supreme Court remark is now putting up massive numbers on Instagram — enough to overtake established parties like the Aam Aadmi Party in followers within days.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), an internet-driven political satire movement launched earlier this month, has crossed 6 million followers on Instagram, according to screenshots shared online.

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The surge has placed the page ahead of AAP on Instagram and closer to the BJP’s social media numbers, turning what began as a meme movement into one of the biggest political talking points online this week.

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Bigger than AAP on Instagram

The verified political party handles have the following number of followers:

BJP’s official Instagram page @bjp4india has around 8.7 million followers

has around 8.7 million followers Congress handle @incindia has roughly 13.2 million followers

has roughly 13.2 million followers AAP’s @aamaadmiparty has around 1.9 million followers

has around 1.9 million followers Cockroach Janata Party’s @cockroachjantaparty has crossed 6 million followers

The page has achieved the numbers despite having only around 52 posts.

Its bio describes the platform as “A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth.”

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How the controversy began

The movement traces its origin to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing on May 15.

During the hearing, the CJI said there are “youngsters like cockroaches” who enter professions without proper qualifications and employment opportunities.

The remark triggered strong reactions online, with many users linking it to frustrations around unemployment and the pressure on young Indians.

A day later, CJI Surya Kant clarified that his comments were aimed at individuals using fake and bogus degrees and not at the country’s youth in general.

He also said Indian youth are the “pillars of a developed India.”

From satire to viral political movement

Soon after the controversy, Abhijeet Dipke, a 30 year old Indian public relations student at Boston University, announced what he called “a new platform for all the cockroaches.”

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The movement quickly adopted slogans like “Main Bhi Cockroach” and branded itself as “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy.”

What initially looked like a meme page rapidly evolved into a full-scale online political campaign.

Within days, the group launched:

A website

A party anthem

Social media campaigns

Online membership drives

Earlier reports said the movement had already attracted tens of thousands of followers on X and nearly 1 lakh registrations from supporters online.

Why young users are relating to it

Dipke said the idea came “impromptu” after seeing the controversy around the CJI’s remarks.

According to him, many young Indians feel disconnected from mainstream politics and want a language of politics that reflects “their humour, frustrations and internet culture.”

The party has also tried to position itself around youth-focused issues.

On the NEET controversy, the group posted that the Education Minister should resign and demanded accountability over exam paper leaks.

In another post, it supported students protesting CBSE rechecking fees and called for reforms in the education system.

The party’s unusual membership criteria

The Cockroach Janata Party’s online membership form lists humorous eligibility criteria, including:

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Being unemployed

Being lazy

Being chronically online

Having the “ability to rant professionally”

Despite the satirical tone, the movement has managed to attract attention from mainstream politicians as well.

Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad are among the notable public figures who have associated themselves with the platform online.

Welcoming Mahua Moitra, the party wrote that “those who rig elections and spread communal hatred are the real anti nationals.”

While welcoming Kirti Azad, the party joked that “winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification.”

More than a meme?

While many still see the Cockroach Janata Party as internet satire, its social media growth has surprised observers.

In less than a week, the movement has managed to turn a controversial courtroom remark into one of India’s biggest online political conversations, powered almost entirely by memes, humour and youth frustration.