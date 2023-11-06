70-year-old Uber driver earns Rs 23 lakh by cancelling rides, says 'I love it'

In an unusual turn of events, a 70-year-old Uber driver from North Carolina, USA, has revealed that he earned over Rs 23 lakh (approximately $28,000) by cancelling more than 30 per cent of his trips in a year.

Opting to go by the pseudonym "Bill," the driver shared that he accepted less than 10 per cent of ride requests and undertook roughly 1,500 trips in 2022.

Bill, who retired six years ago, explained to Business Insider that he only takes on rides that he deems worthwhile and profitable, avoiding long or unprofitable routes. He stated, "I drive to get out and don't need the money. I love it."

Bill further added that he and other drivers were able to earn up to $50 per hour during the Covid-19 outbreak when some of the drivers had to temporarily cease working due to health concerns. However, due to an increase in the number of drivers, he now only earns $15 to $20 per hour.

Bill, on the other hand, stated that he applies numerous tactics in order to make a decent living. He positions himself at sites such as airports and bars during rush hours on Fridays and Saturdays between 10:00 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., which aids in surge pricing.

He told the outlet, "When a plane lands and people request Ubers the price jumps drastically. A 20-minute ride goes from $10 to $20 to $40 and sometimes $50. The driver gets just short of 50 per cent so a 35-minute ride can get you $30 to $60."

The 70-year-old also admitted to avoiding "one-way rides." Bill recalled a journey in which he drove a customer to a rural spot about two hours away from his city. Even though he was paid $27 for the trip, he was compelled to drive "for free" on the way back because there were no clients.

However, Bill's frequent cancellations have led to a 34 per cent cancellation rate, which is significantly higher than Uber's recommended 10 per cent threshold. Drivers who exceed the cancellation rate risk losing access to the company's rewards program, which offers perks like discounts at specific petrol stations.

According to Uber, refusing or cancelling a trip due to the driver's destination may result in the driver losing account access. Bill has heard of drivers being excluded from airport pickups for cancelling extended trips, though he has not personally experienced this.

Despite the potential consequences, Bill intends to continue his unconventional approach to driving for Uber. He explained, "I don't really care about the ratings. I just want to enjoy myself and make a little money on the side."

