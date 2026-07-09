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A mid-air football party? How one passenger's Wi-Fi purchase sparked a viral moment

A mid-air football party? How one passenger's Wi-Fi purchase sparked a viral moment

He bought a single in‑flight Wi‑Fi pass to catch Argentina vs. Egypt—and within minutes his laptop transformed the cabin into a roaring, 30,000‑foot watch party, with nearly every passenger crowding the aisle to watch together.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 5:45 PM IST
A mid-air football party? How one passenger's Wi-Fi purchase sparked a viral momenta single screen became the centre of attention for dozens of football fans mid-air.

A passenger’s decision to buy in-flight Wi‑Fi transformed an ordinary flight into a communal viewing experience as dozens of travelers gathered to watch Argentina’s match against Egypt mid-air. 

The moment, shared on X by user The Real Buni, shows a man standing near the front of the cabin holding a laptop aloft while streaming the live Argentina vs Egypt game. Passengers seated behind him gradually leaned into the aisle and stood up to catch a view of the screen, creating an impromptu gallery as the match unfolded.

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“A guy bought WiFi to watch the Argentina vs Egypt game on the plane, and the 187 passengers ended up crowding around to listen to the live match.” The Real Buni wrote in the post that accompanied the clip, which quickly attracted likes and comments.

The video captures the passenger keeping the laptop steady while fellow travelers watch intently, with occasional quiet cheers and applause when chances develop on the pitch. Some passengers remained in their seats, craning forward; others stood in the aisle to get a better viewpoint. 

Social media users reacted warmly to the clip. “He basically became the cabin’s one-person streaming service,” one commenter joked, noting that a single paid connection may have saved multiple passengers from buying individual Wi‑Fi passes. 

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Commenting on the clip’s appeal, one user wrote, “Sport brings strangers together — love to see it.” The wholesome scene resonated widely, with many viewers saying it illustrated how major sporting events can briefly unite people from different backgrounds, even at cruising altitude.

The Real Buni’s post remains available on X, where the video clip has continued to circulate and spark conversation about travel, connectivity, and the small, shared moments that brighten long flights.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 9, 2026 5:45 PM IST
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