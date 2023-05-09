BCCI punishes KKR captain Nitish Rana, imposes Rs 12 lakh fine for slow-over rate in match against Punjab Kings

IPL 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a Rs 12 lakh fine on Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana for over-rate offence in IPL 2023. Rana was fined after his team maintained a slow-over rate in the match against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. A slow-over rate falls under a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined Rs 12 lakh," said IPL in a release.

On Monday, KKR defeated PBKS in an exciting match. While chasing 180 runs, Rana scored 51 runs off 38 balls, Andre Russell 42 runs off 23 balls, and Rinku Singh scored 21 runs off 10 balls.

Last week, BCCI had imposed fine on Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir for their ugly spat after RCB defeated LSG in Lucknow.

“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore," a statement from the IPL read.

On Monday, Kohli reportedly expressed his disappointment over the fine that the BCCI imposed on him. He said that he did not do anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir to attract such a fine from the board.

