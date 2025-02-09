Bengaluru vs UAE: Resident’s query triggers debate on traffic, poor infrastructure, high rent

Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, rising rents, and endless traffic jams have sparked debates on whether life in India’s tech hub is still worth it. While these issues aren’t unique to Bengaluru, many locals are contemplating whether relocating abroad might offer a better quality of life.

A recent Reddit post comparing the cost of living and lifestyle in Bengaluru versus the UAE has added fuel to this ongoing discussion.

A Bengaluru resident recently shared their doubts about the long-term viability of living in the ‘IT capital of India.’ The Reddit post highlighted how the rising cost of living — spanning education, travel, housing, groceries, and taxes — is prompting many to weigh their options.

“I've been curious about the Bangalore-UAE debate,” the user wrote. “If someone already travels 1.5 hours one way to work daily, wouldn’t that be similar to the Sharjah-Ajman to Dubai commute? The rent in a decent Bengaluru locality is around ₹30,000 for a 2BHK, while Sharjah ranges between ₹50,000 to ₹60,000.”

The post detailed a comparison of property and education costs. “Even freehold property rates in Sharjah are about 1.2-1.5 times those of Bengaluru properties. School fees in Sharjah, at around 10,000 AED (₹2 lakh) per year, match Bengaluru’s fees.”

However, the post also expressed concerns about India’s political climate. “The safety in Bengaluru is fine, but not great. There’s also the lingering fear of being part of a minority religion,” the user wrote, clarifying that most people are respectful but political factors could affect secularism.

The post sparked widespread discussion, with many sharing their experiences of moving abroad.

“General quality of life? I would give it to UAE,” one commenter said. “If you earn well, the UAE offers the best living standards in the Middle East. But it depends on where you live.”

Another user pointed out better educational opportunities in the UAE. “Teachers undergo multiple certifications before they can even teach kindergarten. The infrastructure is better, and class sizes are capped, allowing for personalized attention.”

A former Bengalurean who moved to Dubai nine years ago summed up his experience: “I would choose Dubai any day! Life is good and chill here. Ask me anything!”

Others recommended Sharjah for affordable housing. “Only issue is the traffic from Dubai to Sharjah. But if your company offers you ₹50 lakh per year, moving makes sense. You’ll find Indian restaurants, affordable cooks and maids, and great amenities.”

One commenter emphasized the lifestyle upgrade, saying, “If you’re not in tech, no Indian city compares to Dubai. Cars are cheap, infrastructure is world-class, and the food is top-notch. For families, Dubai > Bengaluru any day, provided you have a decent salary.”