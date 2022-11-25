Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer expecting first child with husband Nayel Nassar

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates, on Friday, announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar. Jennifer announced the news on Instagram.

She shared two photos on the social media platform which show her with a baby bump and said, “thankful” along with a few emojis. Jennifer, in the photos, was seen posing next to her equestrian husband.

Melinda, Bill's ex-wife and Jennifer's mother, also commented on the post and said, “I couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents.”

Meanwhile, Bill Gates shared the post on Instagram Stories and wrote “Proud” with a heart emoji.

Jennifer Gates married Nassar in October 2021.

Jennifer and Nassar are both Stanford graduates and began dating in 2017. They got married four years later, at the Gates family farm in Westchester, New York. This will be the first grandchild of Bill and Melinda, who got divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.