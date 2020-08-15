'Breaking a taboo': Netizens praise PM Modi for speaking about sanitary napkins from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being praised by netizens on social media for his seventh Independence Day speech, in which he spoke about his government's efforts for women empowerment. Many hailed PM Modi for taking a step forward in breaking pre-defined taboos against menstruation as he spoke about sanitary pads in his speech.

"The government has provided over 5 crore sanitary pads for poor women at Rs 1 each through 6,000 Jan Aushadhi stores," PM Modi said while delivering his 7th consecutive speech on India's 74th Independence Day.

He also added that a committee has been set up to consider the minimum age of marriage for women. The prime minister further stated that the government will take an appropriate decision after a report is submitted by the panel.

PM Modi's remarks on mensuration, seen as a taboo in Indian society, are getting a lot of appreciation on social media.

A user wrote, "You know what's #Feminism a male prime minister talking about sanitary napkins from red fort".{blur}

Another user wrote, "Sanitary napkins - a taboo - being spoken about from the ramparts of Red Fort. That's it. Day made".