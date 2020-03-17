scorecardresearch
Coronavirus impact: Statue of Unity closed for public; ASI shuts all monuments

The Statue of Unity is closed for visitors till March 25 and all ASI monuments and sites will be closed till March 31

The Gujarat government has announced that the Statue of Unity will be closed to visitors till March 25.

Gujarat's Department of Information also promised to refund everyone who had booked tickets online.


Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India has also announced that it will close all monuments and sites till March 31. Yesterday, it had closed down 143 ticketed monuments and sites.

State governments across the country have taken steps to shut down public spaces. Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharahstra have announced that public places like schools, colleges, bars, clubs and malls will be temporarily shut down.

There have been 125 cases of coronavirus in India and three deaths.

Maharashtra confirmed the third COVID-19 casualty today.

