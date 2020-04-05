Coronavirus Highlights: India lights diyas, candles during 9-min light out to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus updates: The Health Ministry in its daily briefing said on Sunday that the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 472 in last 24 hours. The Ministry added that the rise in cases is due to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin. The ministry added that a total of 79 deaths have been reported so far due to novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that there is not evidence of virus being air-borne yet, and it only spreads through droplets. Cases in India are on a steady rise with the cumulative number surpassing 3,300. Currently there are 3,030 active cases in the country and 75 have died from coronavirus. Meanwhile in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the number of cases have surpassed 400. According to the health ministry's data as of 6pm on Saturday, Delhi had 445 cases, while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had 490 and 485 respectively. So far, 266 have been cured or discharged in India.

Meanwhile, power companies are working tirelessly to ensure that the 9-minute lights out programme at 9pm tonight does not collapse the grid. The government has also drawn an elaborate plan on how to handle the dramatic change in electricity. The Prime Minister had on Friday morning urged Indians to switch off the lights at their homes and light a candle or diya as a gesture to the needs infected by the coronavirus. The power ministry reiterated that only lights are meant to be switched off and not appliances.

9.46 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lights lamps at residence

At home, 9 pm: lighting diyas for some moments of mindfulness and thinking of our community, even as we work day and night as one nation: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

9.46 pm: PM Narendra Modi lights a lamp at his residence after switching off all lights

#WATCH Delhi: PM Narendra Modi lights a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence.

9.30 pm: Heeraben, mother of PM Modi, lights an earthen lamp

Gujarat: Mother of PM Modi, Heeraben, lights an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence.

9.28 pm: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lights candles at his residence

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lights up candles in his house.

9.21 pm: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lights earthen lamps at his residence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lights up earthen lamps along with his family.

9.21 pm: Mumbai skyline before and after people turn off lights in their homes

Skyline in Mumbai before (pic 1) & after (pic 2) the residents turned off the lights of their houses.

9.19 pm: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lights diyas along with his family

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lights up earthern lamps along with family.

9.16 pm: WATCH: People in Karnataka switch off lights in their houses and light diyas and flashlights

#WATCH Karnataka: People have turned off the lights of their houses in Bengaluru, following the appeal of PM Modi to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the fight against #Coronavirus.

9.15 pm: Home Minister Amit Shah lights diyas at his reisdence

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah lights earthen lamps after turning off all lights at his residence.

9.12 pm: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu turns off lights at his residence and light earthen lamps

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu turns off all the lights of his residence & lights earthen lamps.

9.12 pm: PM Modi's blackout call: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lights earthen lamps

Delhi: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lights an earthen lamp, to show support for the call by PM Modi to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light candles, 'diyas' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the fight against #Coronavirus.

9.11 pm: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar turns off lights at his residence and lights diyas

West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar turns off all the lights of his residence & lights earthen lamps.

9.10 pm: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao lights candles during 9-minute blackout

Telanagana: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao light up a candle following the call of PM Modi to switch off all the lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus.

9.09 pm: IN PICTURES: Visuals of coronavirus blackout from Gujarat

Gujarat: People have turned off the lights of their houses&lighted earthen lamps in Ahmedabad.

9.08 pm: People in Tamil Nadu arrange diyas in shape of map of India

Tamil Nadu: People form the map of India, by lighting earthen lamps in Chennai, following the call of PM Modi to switch off all the lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus.

9.06 pm: UP CM Yogi Aadityanath lights diyas at his residence

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lights earthen lamps to form an 'Om', at his residence.

8.45 pm: People begin preparations in response to PM Modi's lights out call

8.19 pm: Coronavirus lights out: No load shedding, essential services to continue as usual, clarifies Power Ministry

Power Ministry has clarified that only lights at homes will have to be voluntarily shut off for 9 minutes starting at 9:00 PM on Sunday, and not all appliances. In a list of FAQs on the lights out, the ministry further added that there are no plans for load shedding.

8.19 pm: Do not switch off main switch, urges KPDCL before April 5 light out

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation (KPDCL) has urged its customers to not switch off electricity from the main switch. Street lights and lights in all essential services such as hospitals, police stations, public utilities, etc will remain on during this period, the power discom stated.

7.51 pm: IN PICTURES: Indian Navy distributes food packets among the needy during coronavirus lockdown

Maharashtra: Indian Navy distributed food packets to the needy in Mumbai today, amid #CoronavirusLockdown

7.50 pm: Foreign missions in India show enthusiasm towards April 5 blackout

Many foreign missions in India have indicated that they will participate in the lights off call by PM Narendra Modi to express solidarity. They had also participated last time when the Prime Minister had called for people to clap in appreciation of frontline workers on March 23.

7.38 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 58 new cases emerge in 24 hours; tally at 503

Number of coronavirus cases has reached 503 today in national capial Delhi. Out of this, 320 cases have been traced back to Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz. In the last 24 hours, 58 new cases have been reported, of which 19 are from the Nizamuddin event. One COVID-19 patient has died in the past 24 hours.

7.33 pm: 'Big Brother watching,' tweets MP Mahua Moitra before April 5 coronavirus blackout

Caution- Big Brother Watching!



MHRD asks all schools to report by 9am 6/4 if all students lit candles/ Diyas at 9pm on 5/4.



Forms been sent by schools to parents to file & report.



Forms been sent by schools to parents to file & report.

Teachers will compile info & pass on to MHRD. #ItsAPandemicNotDiwali pic.twitter.com/R6zUTPERr6 Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 5, 2020

7.15 pm: Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 83; confirmed cases at 3,577

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 83 patients have lost their lives to novel coronavirus till 6:00 pm on April 5. The number of confirmed cases is at 3,577, out of which 3,219 are still active, whereas 274 have been cured and discharged, and 1 has migrated

6.36 pm: Coronavirus Updates: 7 new cases in Karnataka; 5 attended Nizamuddin Markaz event

Karnataka registered 7 new coronavirus cases between 5PM on April 4 and 5PM on April 5. Out of these, 2 people had returned to Bengaluru from Dubai on March 22, whereas 4 from Belagavi and 1 from Ballari had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. State has confirmed 151 COVID-19 cases, including 4 deaths and 12 discharges.

6.09 pm: Finance Ministry, PSB employees donate Rs 430.13 crore to PM CARES Fund

Officers and staff of Ministry of Finance, including the officials of financial institutions and state-run banks and enterprises under the Ministry, have come forward to donate a day's salary to PM CARES Fund. Some institutions are also contributing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The total contribution amounts to Rs 430.13 crore.

6.01 pm: Section 144 in Noida not be extended till April 30

Noida administration has revised its earlier order to impose Section 144 in the district. Prohibitory orders will remain in force in Noida till April 14, an order by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi said. Violaters will be booked under Section 188 of IPC.

5.42 pm: School, colleges to reopen after coronavirus status review on April 14, says HRD Minister

Government will decide on reopening educational institutes after reviewing the coronavirus situation on April 14, said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He assured that students would see no academic loss if schools and colleges remain closed after April 14.

5.35 pm: Health Ministry to receive rapid anti-body test kits by Wednesday

Rapid anti-body test kits will be recieved by Wednesday, informed Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal. These kit are to be used used in areas with influenza-like illnesses and severe and acute respiratory illnesses. These patients cluster spread areas will be expeditiously checked for COVID-19 spread, Agarwal added.

5.28 pm: Coronavirus upddate: Only dairy, medicine shops to remain open in Bhopal

Amending the Section 144 order imposed on March 30, Bhopal administration has allowed only dairy and medicine shops to open. Food districbution system by the municipal corporation and authorised home delivery services have been allowed to operate. This order will come into effect from midnight today, till further orders.

5.06 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus cases: CM issues helpline numbers to get medicine

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office on Sunday issued helpline numbers to help people get medicines. "People requiring any particular medicine available in other parts of state or even outside the state could register requirement for the medicine on helpline numbers 0177-2626076 & 0177-2626077 or toll-free no. 1070, " said the CM's office.

4.54 pm: Haryana coronavirus news

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) band in Gurugram on Sunday performed a special song to educate citizens about the preventions and risks related to novel coronavirus. Watch vide here.

#WATCH Haryana: Central Reserve Police Force band in Gurugram today performed a special song informing citizens about the precautions and risks related to #COVID19. (Source-CRPF)

4.47 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus news

128 FIRs registered, 292 persons arrested on Sunday, over charges of violating the nationwide lockdown, says Media Cell of Uttarakhand Police.

4.35 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases would have been slower if not for Tablighi Jamaat cases, says Health Ministry

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry said on Sunday that the doubling rate of novel coronavirus cases is at 4.1 days. But, if the additional cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, had not taken place, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days. Doubling rate is how many days the number of novel coronavirus cases gets double.

4.24 pm: Coronavirus news: Railways helping in transport of essentials: Home Ministry

4.23 pm: Coronavirus count in India: India is also importing PPEs, says Health Ministry

4.22 pm: Coronavirus update: No bar on inter-state cargo movement: Home Ministry

4.21 pm: Coronavius in India: Monitoring costs of essentials across India: Home Ministry

4.20 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Rapid tests in hotspots nad susceptible areas, says Health Ministry

4.19 pm: Coronavirus news India: Rapid antibody test kits by Wednesday: ICMR

4.18 pm: Coronavirus update: COVID-19 spreading only through droplets, says ICMR

4.17 pm: Coronavirus in India: No evidence of virus being air-borne yet, says Dr Raan Gangakhedkar, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

4.16 pm: Coronavirus: 12.50 lakh labourers getting food in shelters, says Home Ministry

4.16 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Over 13 lakh workers getting food and shelter, Home Ministry

4.15 pm: Coronavirus news: 28,000 relief camps set up across states: Home Ministry

4.14 pm: Coronavirus in India: Food, medicines and supplies being sent across India, says Punya Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry

4.12 pm: Coronavirus in India today: Social distancing and lockdown key COVID-19 medicines, says Health Ministry

4.11 pm: Coronavirus total cases in India: Ensuring smooth harvest for farmers: Health Ministry

4.10 pm: Cases of coronavirus in India: Labs have to report COVID-19 cases to ICMR, says Health Ministry

4.10 pm: Coronavirus news India: Ensuring adequate supply of oxygen cylinders: Health Ministry

4.09 pm: PM Modi took stock of quarantine units, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

4.08 pm: Coronavirus update in India: Telemedicine and survey for most susceptible: Health Ministry

4.07 pm: Coronavirus latest news: 472 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

4.05 pm: Coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases doubled due to Markaz event, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

4.06 pm: Coronavirus live update: 79 deaths due to COVID-19, says Health Ministry

4.02 pm: Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry begins daily briefing on COVID-19 outbreak

3.56 pm: Odisha coronavirus news: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneshwar

Two more people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Sunday. While, one of the patients is a 70-year-old resident of Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who has a travel history to Australia, the other is a 29-year-old man from Bomikhal.

3.43 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: COVID-19 death toll rises to 3 in Pune on Sunday

Three novel coronavirus infected patients died in Pune on Sunday. The dead have been identified as a 60-year-old from Yerwada, a 50-yeear-old from Bhavani Peth and a 69-year old from Gultekdi.

3.35 PM: Delhi coronavirus news

Tihar Jail authorities have released 700 undertrial inmates on interim bail (emergency parole) for eight weeks. This is in addition to the 500 prisoners who are already out on furlough.

3:25 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the count of cases in the state has reached 690. He added that 55 new cases have been identified. So far, 56 people have been cured and discharged.

3:20 pm: Evnironment ministry employees donate a day's salary

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that all personnel at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and its 13 related offices will contribute one day's salary amounting to Rs 1.14 crore to PM-CARES. "All officers & staff of MOEFCC and its 13 Attached/Subordinate/Autonomous office pledged to contribute one day's salary around Rs 1.14 cr to PM CARES Fund launched by PM Narendra Modi to support govt effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic," Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

3:14 pm: Haryana coronavirus news

The Haryana government said that so far 76 cases have been confirmed in the state. Out of that, four were from Srilanka and one was from Nepal. There are people from other states also who have been reported positive in Haryana. One death has been reported in Ambala.

3:10 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus news

The number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh has increased to 13. Out of the affected, six had attended Tablighi Jamat in Delhi. The Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur appealed to the attendees of the Nizamuddin event to disclose their identities by 5pm today. He said that the government will be forced to take action against them if they do not disclose.

2:55 pm: 43,000 Indian Bank employees donate

State-owned Indian Bank said 43,000 employees have voluntarily donated their one day's salary, amounting to Rs 8.10 crore, towards the PM-CARES Fund. "The bank's 43,000 employees have shown their commitment to the nation by voluntarily contributing one day's salary totalling to Rs 8.10 crore to the PM-CARES Fund towards control of COVID-19 in the country," according to a statement.

2:50 pm: IRDAI gives another 30 day breather

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given 30 additional days to pay the life insurance premium. Additional grade period has been provided to the policyholders whose life insurance policies' premiums fall due in March and April 2020. The policyholders who are liable to pay in March now have a total of 60 days.

2:45 pm: Indore coronavirus news

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore has reached 122 after 9 more cases were found positive. A 50-year-old man died of COVID-19, leading the death toll to 8, said Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia.

2:41 pm: Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat takes stock of the situation

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat has visited Delhi government's coronavirus Camp at Narela. He interacted with doctors, military medical team as well as volunteers. He also assured the teams of all assistance

2:38 pm: PM Modi talks to Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil

The Prime Minister spoke to two former Presidents -- Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee and discussed the coronavirus situation in the country. He also spoke to Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrashekar Rao, MK Stalin and Parkash Singh Badal.

2.35 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday took to Twitter appealing to people the state not to come out of their houses unnecessarily and help authorities in breaking the chain of COVID-19 by staying at home. "Let us all show the collective responsibility of preventing spread of #Covid19," he tweeted.

APPEAL TO PEOPLE OF KARNATAKA We have seen a sharp rise in the number of #Covid19 positive cases in the last few days all over. The idea behind lockdown was to stay home, stay safe and break the chain. 1/3

2.28 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

A 42-year-old resident of Jawaharpur village in Punjab's Mohali district has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The man has been shifted to Sector-32 hospital.

2.23 pm: Assam coronavirus news

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Goalpara Civil Hospital on Sunday to evaluate the preparedness at the facility. . "The 200-bed Civil Hospital at Goalpara is lifeline for people here," he tweeted.

#IndiaFightsCorona The 200-bed Civil Hospital at Goalpara is lifeline for people here. To check preparedness on #Covid19 and also enquire about 3 positive patients, I visited the hospital today. Met doctors / staff to express our gratitude. Requested them to remain vigilant.

2.15 pm: Coronavirus in India: Ghaziabad police arrests 10 Indonesians allegedly hiding in a madrasa

Ghaziabad police (Uttar Pradesh) on Sunday arrested 10 Indonesians who were allegedly hiding inside a madrasa. All of these individuals have been sent for medical examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

2.09 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the lockdown to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 15, PTI reported.

1.58 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

A 44-year-old woman was tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Barnala on Sunday. The woman has no apparent travel history and is a resident of Sekha Road. She has been shifted to an isolation ward.

BREAKING NEWS: 44-year old woman tests positive in Barnala. Shifted to hospital isolation. No apparent travel history. Contact tracing commenced. Reported to be otherwise in good state of health. Resident of Gali. No. 4, Sekha Road, Barnala. Locality being "contained".

1.47 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh district magistrate on Sunday issued an order instructing educational institutions not to charge any fee from students during the lockdown period.

1.42 pm: Coronavirus in India: Varanasi reports first COVID-19 death

Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported its first novel coronavirus-related death. The district magistrate in a statement said that the test reports of a patient from Gangapur who passed away recently have come back positive for COVID-19.

1.34 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news: Section 144 extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30

Authorities extended Section 144 of the CrPC in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi issued the order in this regard which restricts organisation of any demonstrations or other assemblies.

1.24 pm: Punjab coronavirus news: State health department sets up 'Flu Corners' in government hospitals

The Punjab government's health department has come up with separate 'Flu Corners' in state-run hospitals. These corners are exclusively built for treating patients experiencing cough, cold and fever.

#COVID_19 : Health Department, Punjab is treating patients with cough, cold and fever at separate 'Flu Corner' in the Government hospitals.

1.14 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Around 25 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Sunday. Out of these 25 cases, Pune reported 17 cases, Pimpri-Chindhwad four cases, Ahmednagar three and Aurangabad the remaining two cases. With these, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state stands at 661.

1.10 pm: Goa coronavirus cases: State govt launches COVID-19 mobile app to track patients in quarantine

Following the model of the central government's Aarogya Setu, Mizoram government's Mcovid-19, Punjab government's Cova Punjab and Maharashtra government's Mahakavach, the Goa government on Sunday launched the COVID Locator mobile app. Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane took to Twitter to announce the app. "A GPS based location tracker, that will help in tracking suspected and asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus when they leave their quarantine zone," he tweeted.

1.05 pm: Coronavirus live update: Health workers attacked in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

There are reports of locals in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi attacking the health workers. The incident happened in Kovilpatti when the health workers were surveying houses to check for any novel coronavirus cases.

1.00 pm: Coronavirus in India: 21 policemen asked to self-isolate in Puducherry

Over 21 cops in Puducherry have been asked to self-isolate themselves after it was discovered that they are the residents of areas affected by novel coronavirus in the union territory. Presently, Puducherry has four confirmed COVID-19 cases with three in Ariankuppam and one in Thirubhuvanai.

12.50 pm: Coronavirus news: 8 Stopped from boarding flight to Malaysia at IGI airport

Around eight people were stopped from boarding a special flight to Malaysia by immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on Sunday. These individuals are reportedly could be handed over to the health department.

12.40 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus news: State health minister inspects general hospitals

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr. C Vijayabaskar on Sunday visited the general hospitals of Ilupur, Annavasal and Viralimalai.

#SundayMorning: Visited & checked the preparedness of Ilupur GH & #Annavasal GH,#Viralimalai GH. Interacted with the Drs, nurses, hospital workers and appreciated their valuable services in this difficult times. Ensured all supplies are in place. #TN_Together_AgainstCorona #CVB

12.33 pm: Maharashtra Coronavirus news

The death toll in Maharashtra's Pune district has climbed to four on Sunday as a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Sassoon hospital. This is the second death in Pune on Sunday due to the novel coronavirus.

A 52-year-old COVID19 patient passes away at Pune's Sassoon Hospital. This is the second death reported in Pune today taking the death toll in Pune district to 4: Pune Health officials. #Maharashtra

12.23 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: Police issues Shab-e-Barat advisory; urges people to stay at home

The Delhi Police issued an advisory on Sunday appealing to citizens to stay at home even during the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat on April 8 and April 9. Taking to Twitter the police said, "Don't misuse it by coming out on bikes and create chaos on the streets of Delhi."

12.13 pm: Coronavirus live update: PM Modi reminds the nation about "9pm9minute"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to remind the citizens about the initiative to switch off the lights of their houses for nine minuts at 9 pm on Sunday.

12.08 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported around 34 fresh novel coronavirus cases. The cases emerged between 9 pm on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday morning. Out of these cases, 23 were reported from Kurnool.

12.00 pm: Delhi Coronavirus news: Two nursing officers test COVID-19 positive

Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institute were tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning. Earlier, four staffers at the hospital, including a doctor also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

11.56 am: Coronavirus: India COVID-19 tracker

India Coronavirus Tracker: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is teh state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

11.48 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Latest updates on COVID-19 cases, death in the state

Maharashtra updates on coronavirus:-

Total new cases in Maharashtra in last 24 hours: 145

Total deaths in state in last 24 hours: 6

Total deaths due to coronavirus in Maharashtra: 32

Total cases in Maharashtra: 635

Total cases in Mumbai: 377

Total deaths in Mumbai till now: 22

4 deaths in Mumbai in last 24 hours.

Nizamuddin connection- Maharashtra got a list of 1,225 people out of which 1,033 people have already been traced. Meanwhile, the hunt is on for others with the help of police and other agencies. Out of the total, 738 people are kept under quarantine. Seven people with the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin have been found COVID-19 positive. Out of these, two are from Pune, two from Pimpri Chinchwad, two from Ahmednagar and one from Hingoli.

11.36 am: Coronavirus global news: US will need 32,000 ventilators by COVID-19 peak in mid-April

University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has estimated that the country will need 32,000 ventilators by the peak in mid-April, and the government only has around 10,000 stockpiled, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients are expected to flood hospitals across the country in the coming weeks, with the medical staff grappling for more equipment to keep the patients alive. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has said that his state needs 30,000 ventilators alone.

11.25 am: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus news

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded nine new COVID-19 cases taking the total toll to 15 in the state. The news cases reported on Saturday also included four Tablighi Jamaatis from Baddi, five others tested positive are Delhi residents who are also staying in Baddi.

11.22 am: Coronavirus: Top WHO official asks countries to include services to end domestic violence as an essential service

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the increasing reports of domestic violence are being reported since the novel coronavirus outbreak began. Taking to Twitter, he urged the countries to include services to end domestic violence as an essential service. "Sadly, there are reports from of an increase in domestic violence since the #COVID19 outbreak began. We call on countries to include services to #EndViolence as an essential service that must continue during the response. There is never any excuse for violence," he tweeted.

Sadly, there are reports from of an increase in domestic violence since the #COVID19 outbreak began. We call on countries to include services to #EndViolence as an essential service that must continue during the response. There is never any excuse for violence.

11.15 am: Punjab coronavirus news

The Punjab government has taken the decision to seize the passports of people hiding their travel history as the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 66 in the state. Nine new COVID-19 cases each were reported from Amritsar and Mohali and one each from Jalandhar, Faridkot and Patankot on Sunday.

11.10 am: COVID-19 news update

Except for the Chief Medical Officer of the CRPF who tested positive for novel coronavirus and is undergoing treatment, none in his contact chain have shown any positive sign, However, CRPF DG AP Maheshwari has advised all concerned officers to restrict their movement and work from home to break the chain, if any. He also took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the same.

GreetingsAs a precautionary measure I have completely restricted my movement being part of my responsibility to break the chain,and working from home, till a clarity on health check up of concerned officials emerges. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia

11.05 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat on Sunday reported 11 death cases and 122 confirmed cases due to novel coronavirus. 10 new cases were recorded in Ahmedabad. Following the city wise data: -

Ahmedabad: 53

Surat 15

Gandhinagar: 13

Rajkot: 10

Vadodara:10

Bhavnagar: 11

Porbandar: 03

GirSomnath: 02

PanchMahal/Mehsana/Kutch/Patan/Chhota Udepur: 01

10.55 am: Chhattisgarh coronavirus news

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said on Sunday that three more novel coronavirus patients have been cured and have fully recovered from the virus. With this 7 out of 10 patients have recovered so far, he added.

3 more COVID19 patients have been cured and have fully recovered; 7 out of total 10 patients have recovered so far: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo (file pic)

10.49 am: COVID-19 news update: Punjab's chief secretary shares details of Tablighi Jamaat cases

Punjab's Special Chief Secretary, KBS Sidhu on Sunday shared latest updates on Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Total Tablighi Jamaat: 309

Traced: 241

Being Traced: 68

Of 241 persons traced, samples collected: 180

Positive: 6 (2 Mohali, 3 Mansa, 1 Ludhiana)

Negative: 92

Results awaited: 82

Official Perception: Situation is better than originally apprehended

9.41 am: Maharashtra coroanvirus news

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with 490 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, according the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. Meanwhile, 42 people have been cured of the virus while the death toll stands at 24

10.32 am: Coronavirus news: Not enough PPE for healthcare workers, testing kits for people, tweets Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Sunday to say that there are not enough testing kits for people and Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers not enough meals to feed the poor people.

Not enough testing kits for people. Not enough Personal Protective Equipment for health care workers. Not enough meals to feed the poor. These are the real challenges today.

10.25 am: J&K coronavirus news: NGO provides free medicines and health check-up

NGO Ummeed Welfare Society is providing free medicines and health check-up to labourers in Poonch amid the nationwide lockdown.

Jammu & Kashmir: NGO Ummeed Welfare Society provides medicines & health check-up free of cost to labourers in Poonch amid #CoronavirusLockdown.

10.15 am: Coronavirus: South African Muslim cleric dies after attending Nizamuddin event

A South African Muslim cleric who had recently returned from India after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, died after contracting COVID-19.

10.07 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 1 death, 6 new COVID-19 cases reported

A novel coronavirus patient passed away in Rajasthan on Sunday. A total of six new cases have been reported on the same day taking the total tally in the state to 210.

9.57 am: Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases

Death toll in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19 rose to five on Sunday with the death of a 71-year-old man who died on April 2 at Ramnathapuram district after testing positive for novel coronavirus. Another 60-year-old man also positive tested positive for the deadly virus and passed away at Stanley medical college hospital at Chennai.

9:40 am: PM Modi expresses grief at loss of life in Spain

PM Modi spoke to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and expressed grief on the deaths due to coronavirus in the country.

Spoke on phone to President of the Government of Spain, H.E. Pedro Sanchez. Conveyed my deepest condolences for the tragic loss of life in Spain. We agreed to collaborate in fighting the pandemic. @sanchezcastejon Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

9:30 am: Coronavirus good news: Quality of Ganga river improves

The quality of River Ganga has improved in Kanpur, UP as industries shut shop due to the nationwide lockdown. An improvement of 40-50 per cent has been observed.

#WATCH Water quality of River Ganga in Kanpur improves as industries are shut due to #Coronaviruslockdown. As per Dr PK Mishra, Professor at Chemical Engineering&Technology, IIT-BHU,Varanasi, there has been 40-50% improvement in quality of water in Ganga

9:20 am: Govt seeks india Inc's help to fight COVID-19

Government is roping in industry leaders such as Anand Mahindra and N Chandrasekaran to help in developing a technology platform to fight coronavirus. The leaders will be part of a panel that will also look into ways on improving the Arogya Setu app. They would also look in privacy concerns. Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Chairman RS Sharma, Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Ajay Sawhney and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash are also likely to be part of the panel.

9:11 am: Coronavirus in UP: More Tabighi connections emerge

In Lucknow, the Cantonment area has been sealed after 12 Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Sadar Bazar area tested positive. The area has been sealed for 48 hours and only Quick Response Teams and medical teams will be allowed.

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, 10 Indonesians including five women, who attended the Nizamuddin even in Delhi have been placed under quarantine. They have also been booked under Section 188, Section 269, Secttion 270 of IPC -- malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

9:05 am: Coronavirus in India: Govt turns to self-help groups for help

More than 132 lakh face masks have already been produced by members of SHGs under the Ministry of Rural Development's National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), a rural development ministry press release said. Over the last 10 days, members of 14,522 SHGs in 24 states covering 399 districts of the country are actively involved in face mask production, it said.

9:00 am: Coronavirus good news: Karachi applauds Air India

Air India was applauded by Karachi for their valiant efforts. The airline has been conduction special flights with relief material and evacuees. As a flight to Frankfurt entered Karachi air space, they were greeted by the Karachi traffic control. "Assalaam Alaikum! This is Karachi's control welcoming Air India for relief flights to Frankfurt," the senior captain said. Once they affirmed, the Pakistani ATC said, "We are proud of you that in a pandemic situation you are operating flights, Good Luck!"

8:50 am: What are the authorities doing to ensure stable electricity during 9pm lights-out event?

Power System Operation Corp Ltd - the agency responsible for managing the grid - has mapped all India lighting load and estimated such demand at 12-13 gigawatts (out of a total consumption of 125-126 GW). This reduction in load would happen in 2-4 minutes and recover nine minutes later, within again, 2-4 minutes. This sharp reduction in load and recovery will need to be handled through hydro and gas generators that require the least amount of time for ramp-up. All regional entities have been advised to maintain their interchange with the grid as per schedule. Distribution companies have been advised to avoid any feeder switching operation from 20:00 to 22:00 hrs.

8:45 am: Light-a-candle event announced by PM Modi tonight

PM Modi asked indians to light a candle tonight at 9pm as a show of support for the coronavirus-infected in the lower strata of the society. If you are wondering how the power companies will deal with the fluctuation in electricity that is likely to take place once the country switches off its lights and switches it back on in 9 minutes, here's how it will work: Electrical appliances such as AC, fans, TVs, refrigerators are not supposed to be switched off and only household lights are to be switched off. Lights in all essential services, including hospitals, police stations and manufacturing facilities as well as street lights are not to be switched off. This will ensure sizeable household demand continues irrespective of lights-out.

8:35 am: Coronavirus in India: Tablighi a hotspot

Officials said atht 22,000 people linked to the Tablighi Jamat congregation have been quarantined. They added that at least 1,023 confirmed cases have been linked to the Nizamuddin event. The Tablighi-linked infections spread across 17 states and around 30 per cent of them are from "one particular place" where, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal says that they could not "understand or manage".

8:30 am: Coronavirus in Assam: Police deploys drones

Assam Police has deployed drones to monitor the lockdown in the state. The police has arrested 75 people and seized around 2,000 vehicles that were found violating the restrictions.