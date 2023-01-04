Delhi accident: 'Woman was stuck onto left front wheel of the car', reveals forensic report

Delhi road horror: As grim details keep emerging in the Kanjhawala death case, a report by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has revealed that the 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged by a car for 12 kms, was stuck onto the front wheel of the vehicle.

The FSL said that most of the blood stains were found behind the front left wheel and added that, so far, there are no signs to indicate that the woman was inside the car, India Today reported.

The FSL added that blood stains were also found on other parts under the car. The forensic lab is expected to submit three reports to the Delhi Police in connection with the Delhi Kanjhawala case.

The three reports include -- blood samples taken from the scene of the incident, blood samples collected from the five accused arrested in the case and a report based on a recreation of the crime scene.

Very recently, Anjali Singh's friend Nidhi, who was with her at the time of the accident, said that the 20-year-old was screaming for help when she was dragged along the car. The friend told the police that she felt hopeless and walked home. She said that once she reached home, she told her mother and grandmother everything.

Singh was killed on New Year’s after her scooty was hit by a Baleno car with five men in it. Her leg got stuck in the axle of the car and she was dragged for some 12-14 kilometres.

The five men – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal – were arrested by the police on Sunday. They were then sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Nidhi on Tuesday, also said that Anjali was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. "She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, got dragged with it. I was scared and went away from there, didn't tell anything to anyone," she stated.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. The men in the car knew the woman was stuck under their car. After the accident, I didn't inform the police but went home," Nidhi told reporters.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of the deceased woman has ruled out the possibility of sexual assault.

