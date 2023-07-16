Delhi Floods: Entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station open, says DMRC 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that the entry and exit at Yamuna Bank metro station are now open for commuters. The development came as the water level of Delhi’s Yamuna river stood at 205.95 metres at 10 am on Sunday. The DMRC tweeted: “Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station are now open”.

Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station are now open. https://t.co/6vdnv1wE10 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 16, 2023

On July 13, the entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank metro station were temporarily closed due to the rising level of Yamuna. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued traffic alerts for several parts of the national capital on Sunday due to waterlogging and rain showers.

These locations include Khan Market on Subramanyam Bharti Marg on Tughlak road circle, opposite PS Tughlak Road, Teen Murti Marg, GGR-PDR on Gurugram Road, A-Point to W-Point on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Express Building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Andrews Ganj on Ring Road, Khanpur T-Point, and Under Railway Bridge on Bhairon Marg.

Traffic movement has also been affected near the IP flyover from Rajghat to the Nizamuddin carriageway due to overflowing sewer water. Police has advised commuters to use alternate routes via Shanti Van, JLN Marg, and BSZ Marg to avoid the congested stretch.

Commenting on the waterlogging situation in Delhi, minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor kept saying the cleaning of Yamuna is underway but the L-G and the BJP are now pointing fingers at Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhardwaj said: "For the last 6 months, LG kept saying that cleaning of Yamuna is underway, now when there is a fault related to this, LG and BJP are pointing fingers at Arvind Kejriwal and saying it is his responsibility...this is the issue of Delhi, LG has all the powers and whatever good works are being done, LG will take credit for it but when there is some fault, AAP govt is blamed and supposed to answer".

#WATCH | "For the last 6 months, LG kept saying that cleaning of Yamuna is underway, now when there is a fault related to this, LG and BJP are pointing fingers at Arvind Kejriwal and saying it is his responsibility...this is the issue of Delhi, LG has all the powers and whatever… pic.twitter.com/rcQDlFUbjg — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, key roads and nearby areas in the national capital were affected on Sunday due to waterlogging from fresh rain showers while Yamuna continued to be in spate. Fresh rain showers lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, causing extensive waterlogging at key stretches.

Also Read: Delhi floods: Amid water scarcity fears, CM Kejriwal says Chandrawal water treatment plant resumes operations

Also Read: Delhi floods: PM Modi takes stock of situation amid more rains