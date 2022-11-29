Delhi lawyer files police complaint against IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid over 'The Kashmir Files' remark

Vineet Jindal, a Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with Goa Police against IFFI jury member and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid after he referred to the film 'The Kashmir Files' as vulgar.



In his letter to the police, Nadav wrote, "The statement given by Nadav is totally manipulated and with ill intention towards the Hindu community." Earlier, Lapid received criticism from the film's director and actors.



Jindal filed a complaint against Nadav Lapid and sought registration under sections 121,153,153A and B, 295, 298, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code for his alleged comment on the film 'The Kashmir Files,' which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.



The complaint was filed after Nadav faced intense backlash and criticism for his remarks on the Vivek Agnihotri movie at the IFFI in Goa closing ceremony, including from high-ranking Israeli officials.



Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India, criticized his fellow countryman in a series of tweets, saying he should be ashamed. “In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you.”



“I’m no film expert but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a price,” he added.



In his apology to India, the Israeli ambassador said, “As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologise to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship.”



Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files lead actor Anupam Kher also criticized Nadav Lapid and told ANI, "We'll give a proper reply. If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that toolkit gang became active. Shameful for him to make a statement like this."



‘The Kashmir Files' is a movie which is based on the 'exodus and murders' of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley by Islamic terrorists in the 1990s. By labelling a film based on a true story about Hindu genocide by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir as "propaganda" and "vulgar," he is disrespecting the sacrifice of Hindus in Kashmir and targeting the Hindu community by using derogatory words like "vulgar" and "propaganda" to incite hatred in our country, it added.

