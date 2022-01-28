Delhi Metro: DMRC updates on Yellow Line services for tomorrow; check timings

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued an update on minor changes on Yellow Line metro stations on account of the Beating Retreat Ceremony tomorrow.

There will be minor changes in services on Yellow Line as announced earlier owing to the Beating Retreat Ceremony tomorrow, Executive Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Anuj Dayal stated.

Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Yellow Line i.e, Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

During this period, interchange of passengers from Yellow Line to Violet Line i.e., Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station.

All the normal services at these stations will be restored from 6:30 pm onwards.

The guidelines for travel with 100% seating capacity with no standing still remains in place, Anuj Dayal mentioned.

The same entry at stations will continue to remain regulated as per the ground situation to ensure compliance to Covid guidelines. Passengers are advised to keep extra time for their commute and cooperate with the authorities.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier announced that services on the Yellow Line would be partially regulated on Wednesday, January 26 on account of the Republic Day celebrations.

However, the statement added that according to the latest guidelines issued by Delhi govt, metro services on Saturdays and Sundays will be resumed as per routine weekend time table on all lines starting tomorrow, 29th January 2022



