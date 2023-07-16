Delhi Police issues traffic advisory after showers on Saturday; check details here

Amid waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued several traffic alerts for the national capital. The city witnessed rainfall on Saturday which caused more waterlogging, and fallen trees led to roadblocks. Waterlogging was reported in nine locations at around 10 pm on Saturday, July 15.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging issues persist in parts of capital as Yamuna River continues to overflow



(Visuals from Kashmere Gate) pic.twitter.com/w5t34fxFxo July 16, 2023

These locations include Khan Market on Subramanyam Bharti Marg on Tugluk road circle, Teen Murti on Teen Murti Marg on Chanakya puri circle, Gurugram Road in Delhi Cantt. Circle, Teen Murti Marg on Chanakya puri circle, A-point to W-point on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Kamla Market circle, Express building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Kamla market circle, Andrew Ganj on Ring Road on Defence Colony circle, Khanpur T-point on MD Road on Sangman Vihar circle and Under Railway Bridge on Bhairon Marg on Tilak marg circle.

Tughlak Road and its circle have been closed after a tree fell opposite PS Tuglak Road. Due to the waterlogging situation, traffic in the Kashmere Gate area has also been affected.

Truck has been removed. https://t.co/ER6bPv9650 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 16, 2023

On Sunday, Delhi Traffic Police Tweeted that the traffic movement on Delhi's Ring Road is affected due to overflowing sewer water near the IP flyover from Rajghat to the Nizamuddin carriageway. Police have advised commuters to take alternate routes via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, and BSZ Marg to avoid the congested stretch.

The traffic movement on Bhairon Marg was restricted this morning due to waterlogging under the Railway Bridge. Police advised commuters to avoid that stretch of road.

This situation is a result of the increasing water level in Yamuna River; as of 8 am on July 16, the water level was recorded at 206.09 metres, receding from its peak of 208.66 on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the Chandrawal water treatment was started after being closed earlier, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Lieutenant Governor to take stock of the national capital situation.