Delhi’s air pollution worsens, AQI at 322; here's how other NCR areas fare

The air quality in Delhi and the surrounding areas continued to be hazardous as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 322 on Monday morning, falling into the "very poor” category, according to the SAFAR data at 7 am.

AQI recorded in Delhi University stands at 354, while 314 in IIT Delhi, and 342 in Airport (T3). When it comes to neighbouring areas, the situation is mainly the same, with 324 AQI in Noida and 314 AQI in Gurugram, as per SAFAR 7 am data.

Despite a 15-point winter action plan to curb the rising pollution in Delhi, the fight against the deteriorating air quality of the national capital continues. While initiatives like 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' are ongoing, biomass burning emissions continue to contribute to rising pollution in the area.

Aam Aadmi Party Senior leader and National spokesperson Reena Gupta slammed the Centre, alleging that the entire North India is struggling with air pollution, but the government have no solid plan of action to control it.

In a press conference, Reena Gupta said, "People in Northern India are suffering due to air pollution, but the Central Government lacks any action plan to control it. The surprising thing is that on October 24, the Central Government shut down that database. They closed the SAFAR website because we began raising our voices that 70 per cent of Delhi's air pollution is coming from outside Delhi, most of which is from BJP-ruled states."

Previously, Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, said that the number of stubble-burning incidents contributing to Delhi pollution is expected to fall in the coming days. However, air pollution may increase further owing to the unfavourable meteorological conditions, he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s AQI continues to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with 128 AQI at 128, according to SAFAR 7:00 am data. AQI recorded in Malad stood at 147, in Bhandup at 142, in Navi Mumbai at 128, in Colaba at 169 and in Mazgaon at 162.

