Dhurandhar's 'Washma Butt Chai Shop' is real! Fans flock to this Indian city to get a sip

Fans of Dhurandhar were convinced that the famous Washma Butt Chai Shop existed only on screen. For many viewers, the cafe felt too cinematic to be real.

The quirky name, the rustic interiors, old-style signboard and now the iconic tea scene between Hamza Ali Mazari and Aalam Bhai left audiences convinced that the location had been specially built for the movie, but the viral video changed that perception overnight. Now, it is revealed that the iconic tea stall is very much real, and it is located in Leh, Ladakh.

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The discovery came after a travel vlogger, Soumya Chatterjee, visited the cafe and shared a video of the location on Instagram. What made the reel stand out was not just the discovery of the cafe, but the emotion attached to it. In the video vlogger says, “You have to take two chai, one for yourself and another one to feel this place,” a line that instantly resonated with fans of the film. The sentiment quickly spread across social media, turning a simple cup of tea into a nostalgic experience.

Visitors arriving at the cafe today are not just looking for tea. Many come hoping to relive a scene they connected with emotionally on screen. The viral reel captures exactly that sentiment, showing travellers posing for photos, exploring the cafe and soaking in the atmosphere that made the location famous.

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Interestingly, the establishment’s real name is SH Khan Restaurant. However, after the film’s popularity exploded online, the movie-inspired signboard remained, helping the business attract a growing number of curious visitors. What was once a regular stop for locals has now become a landmark for film enthusiasts.

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The story also highlights the growing power of film tourism in India. From Kashmir to Rajasthan, locations featured in popular films often experience a surge in visitors. Industry experts say social media has amplified this trend, allowing even small businesses in remote regions to gain national attention almost overnight.

For Leh, already one of India’s most popular mountain destinations, the cafe’s newfound fame is creating an entirely different kind of attraction. Alongside monasteries, scenic drives and adventure sports, tourists now have another stop on their itinerary a tea shop made famous by cinema.