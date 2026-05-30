Did you know? A Boston man made a ₹56 crore profit selling ice to India in the 1800s

Imagine paying a premium for ice that had travelled farther than most people of the 19th century ever would. Long before refrigerators became commonplace, India was importing massive blocks of frozen water harvested from ponds in New England, USA.

For nearly four decades, India’s elite cooled their drinks and treated their sick using chunks of frozen winter ponds shipped all the way from New England. This massive logistical feat — traversing over 16,000 miles, crossing the equator twice, and lasting a grueling four months at sea — became one of the most fascinating global trade stories of the 1800s.

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The trade was so lucrative that Boston entrepreneur Frederic Tudor, later known as the "Ice King", earned an estimated $220,000 in pure profit from the Calcutta market alone over two decades — the equivalent of more than ₹56 crore today. At its peak, this unlikely business moved over 353,000 tonnes of American ice across Asia and Australia.

Why India imported ice from the US

Before modern mechanical refrigeration, getting high-quality ice in tropical colonial India was incredibly difficult and expensive. The trade thrived due to a perfect storm of environmental, colonial, and medical factors:

Failure of local alternatives: While the Mughals historically brought ice down from the Himalayas via horseback, the British found the process logistically exhausting and expensive. Local ice, known as "Hooghly ice," was painstakingly made in shallow pits during cold winter nights through evaporation. However, this ice was thin, slushy, filled with grit, and entirely unpotable.

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Demand for purity & luxury: The British colonial elite and wealthy Indians craved a taste of home and luxury. They wanted crystal-clear, solid blocks of ice to preserve food, chill imported wines, and make ice cream. Entrepreneur Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy was famously the first to serve ice cream at a Bombay dinner party using American ice.

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Medical necessity: Ice quickly transformed from a mere luxury into a critical medical asset. Colonial doctors prescribed it to lower high fevers, treat cholera, and act as a local numbing anesthetic during surgical procedures. It was viewed as essential for keeping the European population alive and healthy in the harsh tropical climate.

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Logistical innovations: A Boston businessman named Frederic Tudor (later crowned the "Ice King") mastered the art of large-scale ice insulation. He harvested ice from freshwater bodies like Walden Pond, cut them into uniform, interlocking bricks using horse-drawn ice plows, and packed them tightly inside ship hulls insulated with double-walls of sawdust, rice chaff, and tanbark.

Colonial privileges: Recognising how much the elite wanted it, the British East India Company granted Tudor’s ice shipments complete duty-free status, gave them priority docking spots, allowed night unloading to prevent melting, and leased out land for "icehouses" (specialised insulated warehouses) in Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras at nominal rates.

How much India paid for it

When the very first ice ship, the Tuscany, arrived in Calcutta on September 6, 1833, it had departed Boston with 180 tonnes of ice and arrived with 100 tonnes remaining — an incredible 55% survival rate.

The financial breakdown of this historic trade shows just how lucrative the "White Gold" business became:

1833 (First Shipment): The ice was initially sold at 6.5 cents per pound (or roughly 4 annas / 6 pence for two pounds).

1853 (Peak Demand): As ice transformed from a novelty into a lifestyle staple and medical necessity, demand skyrocketed. Despite an increase in the volume of shipments, the retail price rose to 12 cents per pound because it became an ultimate status symbol.

The profit margin

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On that pioneering 1833 voyage, the shipowners generated $12,500 (₹11,87,408) in total revenue. Because the ice itself was harvested for free from frozen ponds and ship freighters gave massive discounts just to use the ice as ballast weight, the total investment for the trip did not exceed $500 (₹47,496).

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Over a 20-year span, Frederic Tudor generated an estimated $220,000 (₹20.9 lakh) in pure profit from the Calcutta market alone — a fortune worth over $6 million (₹56.9 crore) in modern currency. Between 1856 and 1882, more than 353,000 tonnes of American ice were shipped across South/East Asia and Australia.

The spectacular transoceanic ice trade eventually melted away in the late 1870s. The invention of commercial mechanical refrigeration allowed local factories, like the Bengal Ice Company (founded in 1878), to manufacture ice right in Calcutta and Bombay.