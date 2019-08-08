DIET Admission 2019: Final rank list for D.EI.Ed, DPSE programmes announced; check result on scertdelhiadmission.nic.in

DIET Admission 2019: The SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), Delhi has declared the DIET 2019 final rank list for admission to D.EI.Ed and DPSE programmes. Candidates who have applied for DIET Admission 2019 allotment process can go on the SCERT's official website scertdelhiadmission.nic.in to check the DIET final rank list 2019.

The DIET final rank list of 2019 has been announced for the requisite document verification process. The final rank list of DIET 2019 comprises the candidates' names along with their registration number, category, class 12th percentage and the SCERT rank. Candidates whose names appear on the DIET final rank list of 2019 need to report for mandatory verification of documents.

Beside the DIET final rank list 2019 for admission nine DIETs of Delhi and the sixth allotment list of D.EI.Ed and DPSE programmes are also declared on SCERT's official website. The DIET allotment list for the year 2019 will comprise candidates' names, their registration number, allotment category, institute allotted and allotment status. Candidates whose names appear in the sixth allotment list need to report to the colleges allotted to them in order to submit their original and verified documents as well as fee.

Here are the steps to check the DIET 2019 final rank list for DIET Admission 2019:

1. Visit the official website of SCERT- scertdelhiadmission.nic.in

2. Click on the Final Rank List link given on the homepage of the website

3. Click on the D.EI.Ed/DPSE programme

4. Download the final rank list for reference

The SCERT, Delhi an autonomous body, established in May 1988 has been providing academic resource support to the Directorate of Education and the Education Departments of MCD and NDMC and Cantonment Board so as to achieve an overall improvement in the quality of school education. The SCERT offers the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Diploma in Pre School Education (DPSE) programme for a period of 2 years.

