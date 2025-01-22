‘Does being an actor...?’ Yamini Malhotra of Bigg Boss 18 shares note on harsh realities of house hunting in Mumbai 

Finding a rented place in India is no easy task. Cramped spaces, high rent, and unwanted curfews all make renting a many-headed monster that many people are forced to face. Even members of the showbiz industry are not immune to it.

Actor Yamini Malhotra, a popular name in the showbiz world, who also participated in Bigg Boss 18 shared her harrowing experience while searching for a rented place.

The actor known for her bold personality and vibrant presence on television revealed the challenges she has been facing while trying to find a house in the city.

In a heartfelt post, Yamini shared how landlords and agents asked her questions like, “Are you Hindu or Muslim?” or “Gujarati or Marwadi?” which left her feeling bewildered and upset.

In a post on Instagram, the actor described her ordeal and asked “Does being an actor make me less deserving of a home? It’s shocking how these questions still exist in 2025. Can we really call this the city of dreams if dreams come with condition?”

She also revealed that landlords are hesitant to rent her a house simply because she’s an actor. She is finding it tough to secure a place, as many homeowners aren’t keen on renting to people from the industry.

Despite Mumbai’s reputation as the ‘city of dreams,’ the actress highlighted the irony of how some dreams seem to come with conditions attached — particularly for actors.

She has also featured in Main Teri Tu Mera, and the 2016 Telugu film, Chuttalabbai.

Yamini had entered Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. She was eliminated from the house within a few weeks. The Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show concluded on January 19 with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the coveted winner’s trophy.

Earlier, another Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Khanzaadi highlighted her challenges in finding accommodation in Mumbai, citing religious discrimination as significant hurdle. She expressed her frustration, revealing that landlords have been rejecting her solely because of her Muslim background. Khanzaadi emphasized the importance of finding a safe place to live, especially a she is alone in Mumbai without any family nearby.