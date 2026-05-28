Don 3 controversy gets bigger: Is all over for Ranveer Singh? What do experts say

Ranveer Singh’s unexpected exit from the Farhan Akhtar-directorial Don 3 has snowballed into a bigger industry controversy, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issuing a non-cooperation directive against the actor. This move may not legally stop Singh from working, but it could complicate future film productions involving him.

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The issue surfaced after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly filed a complaint with the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) over Singh’s last-minute exit from “Don 3”. The matter was later forwarded to FWICE, which asked its more than four lakh members not to work with the actor.

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“Till the time he doesn’t come and attend a meeting with us, none of our members will work with him. He is not shooting for anything at the moment. If he begins, we will ensure none of us work with him,” FWICE president B N Tiwari said.

Tiwari claimed that despite three notices from the cinema employees' body, Ranveer Singh did not respond.

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Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal and Associates, said that though an order such as the one passed by the FWICE can't restrain an individual's freedom to work, it can definitely cause operational issues for his projects.

"From a strict legal standpoint, a 'non-cooperation directive' cannot automatically override contractual rights or restrain an individual’s freedom to work. Under Indian law, any restriction that effectively prevents a professional from carrying out lawful employment or profession can be challenged as arbitrary or contrary to principles flowing from Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which protects the right to practice any profession or carry on any occupation, trade, or business,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal and Associates.

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Don 3, planned as a reboot of the popular franchise, had not begun filming when Singh exited the project. Producers reportedly claimed that over ₹45 crore had already been spent during the pre-production stage.

Singh has maintained silence publicly on the controversy so far. A spokesperson on the actor's behalf said, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.”

“While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” he added.

The spokesperson continued, “He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”