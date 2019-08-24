Arun Jaitley death: India pays tribute to former Finance Minister on Twitter

Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was admitted on August 9. The minister had complained of trouble in breathing, following which he was admitted to the institute. He was being attended by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist and was kept under observation since then.

Arun Jaitley had not been keeping well for the past couple of years. He did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year owing to poor health.

The former minister had undergone treatment in the US for soft tissue cancer earlier this year. He also had a renal transplant on May 14 last year. His office was taken over by Piyush Goyal in the meantime. He was back in the ministry on August 23. The minister had also undergone bariatric surgery to correct his weight that he had gained because of his long-standing diabetes in 2014.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley proved to be one of the most important leaders in the Vajpayee and Modi governments. He was the go-to troubleshooter in their cabinets.

While his political career was replete with multiple ups and downs, he will be best remembered for reforms such as GST, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, implementing Jan Dhan and carrying through Aadhaar-based direct benefit transfer to as many as 55 schemes.

Following the news of his demise, leaders across political parties came together to mourn the stalwart's death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades."

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Arun Jaitley and tweeted," Extremely saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation-building."

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, also took to twiiter to give condolences.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah condoled the demise of Former External Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley, saying he was saddened and devastated by the news of his death and that the country has lost a great politician today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow told ANI,"Just got to know of the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji. He was an asset for the country, for the govt, and for the party. I will leave for Delhi to pay tributes to Arun Jaitley Ji."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das tweeted, "Saddened by Jaitley ji's demise, BJP family has lost one of its integral members today. I pray to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family at this time of grief."

Shashi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram wrote," Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend Arun Jaitley", adding that despite their political differnces, they enjoyed a healthy mutual respect & debated on Budget often in Lok Sabha".

Virender Sehwag said he was pained with sudden news on Arun Jaitley's demise and tweeted,"Apart from having served greatly in public life , he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India."

Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh tweeted condolences to Arun Jaitley's family in this time of grief and tweeted he was sad to hear about his passing away.

Actor Anil Kapoor that Arun Jaitley's demise is a huge loss for our nation. He added that Jaitley will be truly missedand paid heartfelt condolences to the family members.