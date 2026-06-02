From ₹20,205 thalis to ₹2,14,061 restaurant bills: Swiggy reveals how much India spent during this IPL season

Cricket fans ordered more food and headed to restaurants in larger numbers during IPL 2026, according to data released by Swiggy.

Food delivery orders on the platform rose 32.31% compared to IPL 2025, while Swiggy Dineout bookings increased 41% during the tournament.

Diners also saved more than ₹3.5 crore through Swiggy Dineout during the IPL finals weekend on May 29 and May 31.

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The biggest spikes came during the playoff matches. During the second qualifier on May 29, food orders peaked at 8:12 pm, crossing 5,200 orders in a single minute. A customer in Gurugram placed the biggest order of the match, purchasing 45 Special Veg Thalis worth ₹20,205.

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Demand climbed further during the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans on May 31.

Swiggy said food delivery orders were 30% higher than during the second qualifier, averaging more than 1,300 orders per minute and peaking at over 6,200 orders at 7:56 pm.

A customer in Dharamshala ordered a spread that included Fish in Lemon Butter Sauce, Grilled Chicken Peri-Peri, and Chicken 65, among other dishes.

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Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad recorded the highest food order volumes during the Qualifier and Final matches.

Among emerging markets, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram and Vadodara saw strong demand. Chicken Biryani, Chicken Fried Rice, and Veg Burgers emerged as the most ordered main-course items, while Choco Lava Cake, Tender Coconut Ice-cream, and Rasmalai topped the dessert list.

Pav Bhaji and Chicken Popcorn were among the most popular snacks.

The tournament also gave a boost to dining out. Swiggy Dineout bookings rose 41% year-on-year, with Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune recording the highest number of bookings during match hours. Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Lucknow led bookings among emerging markets.

One of the highest restaurant bills recorded through Swiggy Dineout came from Bengaluru on May 29, where a group of 20 diners spent ₹2,14,061 while watching the match.

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During the IPL final on May 31, Bengaluru recorded the highest number of Swiggy Dineout bookings in the country, marking a 32% increase compared to May 17. The city also led the country in premium bookings between 7:30 pm and 11:30 pm.

Gujarat also saw strong dining activity during the final. Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of Swiggy Dineout bookings in the state during match hours, while groups of 30 diners in Surat and Vadodara made the largest group bookings in Gujarat.