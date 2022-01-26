Google celebrates Republic Day 2022 with tribute to parade; showcases India's rich culture, heritage

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Google India's homepage depicted several elements of parade animals comprising a horse, a camel, an elephant, a dog; the parade path, a red table; doves, a saxophone as part of the camel mounted band, and the tricolours of the national flag.

The yearly ceremonial parade's rich elements have been showcased in vibrant doodle by the internet search giant to mark the day on which the country's Constitution came into effect.

The Google Doodle artwork exhibits animal forms, musical instruments complemented with an attractive glimmer of colours, coupled with a nod to the tricolour. In a note released on the occasion of Republic Day 2022, the company said, "

"Today's Doodle celebrates India's Republic Day, commemorating 72 years since the Indian Constitution took effect and the nation completed its transition to an independent republic".

The Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and officially enacted on this day in 1950 to coincide with the day the Indian National Congress declared 'Purna Swaraj' or "complete freedom," it said.

The doodle portrays the elements of the grand parade, with each letter of 'Google' embedded with a lot of symbolism.

The 'G' has been formed with a wonderous mix of an elephant, a camel, a horse and a dog, being depicted together. All four animals are seen in the parade.

The 'O' next to it had been made using the image of a 'tabla', while the other 'G' had been depicted with a curvy saxophone, a wind instrument used by the bands in the parade.

Two doves, a symbol of peace, fly around the letter 'L' symbolically depicting the parade route with blue colour, standing next to the 'E' which is suffused in tricolour, representing the Indian flag.

Google, in its note further said, across the South Asian subcontinent, Republic Day is celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events that "honour the resilience, history, and diverse social fabric of the world's most populous democracy".

Along Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in the Indian capital of New Delhi, this momentous parade features a float for Indian states alongside dozens of bands, folk dancers, and government officials, the note said.

In 2021, vibrant colours, art, and architectural, cultural and sartorial heritage of India were captured in a fascinating doodle to mark the Republic Day.