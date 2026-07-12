Google helps Kerala man repay a ₹25,000 loan borrowed in Saudi Arabia 25 years ago

A promise made more than two decades ago has finally been kept after a man from Kerala travelled hundreds of kilometres to repay ₹25,000 he had borrowed from an old friend 25 years ago. Unable to contact him for years, he relied on Google to begin a search that eventually reunited the two friends.

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According to multiple reports, Muhammed Ismail, from Palakkad in Kerala, recently travelled to Dharmapuri town in Telangana to find Edla Lachanna and return the money he had borrowed during their time working together in Saudi Arabia in the late 1990s.

Ismail and Lachanna, who is from Telangana's Jagtial district, worked at the same company in Saudi Arabia. Living and working away from home, the two developed a close friendship while navigating life as migrant workers in the Gulf.

During that period, Ismail ran into financial difficulties and borrowed money from Lachanna. Before leaving Saudi Arabia and returning to India, he promised that he would repay the amount once his financial situation improved.

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Things did not go as planned after Ismail returned to Kerala. Financial hardships meant he could not repay the loan, and the years went by without him being able to fulfil his promise.

Making matters more difficult, the two also lost touch. Ismail no longer had Lachanna's phone number or address. The only detail he remembered was that his friend belonged to a place called Dharmapuri.

Determined to settle the debt, Ismail turned to Google. After identifying Dharmapuri in Telangana, he travelled there in the hope of finding his friend's family.

Once he reached the town, he began asking local residents if anyone knew Lachanna. The search eventually led him to the correct house on Thursday afternoon, bringing his decades-long quest to an end.

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Lachanna's family was surprised when a stranger from Kerala arrived at their doorstep with an unusual story. They contacted Lachanna, who is currently working in the Gulf.

According to family members, Lachanna had long forgotten about the loan he had given his friend years earlier. But the unexpected phone call brought back memories of their days together in Saudi Arabia.

The two spoke over the phone and shared an emotional conversation. Ismail then handed over ₹25,000 to Lachanna's family, finally repaying a debt that had stayed on his mind for nearly 25 years.