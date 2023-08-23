'Greatest comeback of all time': Netizens hail ISRO for not giving up after Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-3 landing today: The nation is rallying behind Chandrayaan-3, the follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2, as it is hours from making its soft-landing on the lunar surface. Not only are people offering prayers at temples and dargahs for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, they are also hailing ISRO for not giving up after the partial failure of its predecessor. The space agency had lost contact with the mission just ahead of the scheduled soft-landing.
For anyone who followed the Chandrayaan-2 mission closely, the scene of former ISRO Chairman K Sivan breaking down and Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling him would be as vivid as four years ago. Netizens are, hence, touting Chandrayaan-3 as the “greatest comeback of all time”.
Some called it the “comeback we all wished for”, while some called it a “comeback to remember”.
ISRO imbibed the learnings from the Chandrayaan-2 crash and made certain modifications in Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft has a 10-second phase during which it will scan the terrain of the landing site to ensure a soft landing, something that Chandrayaan-2 was not equipped with. This phase will be followed with a braking phase that will align the spacecraft vertically for controlled hovering. The final descent will have the lander hovering about 150 mt above the terrain. It will be guided by hazard detection systems that will ensure a precise soft landing.
ISRO lost control with Chandrayaan-2 in the juncture between the 10-second hold phase and the braking phase, which eventually led to its crash. A second-order guidance system has been used in the spacecraft and an instantaneous thrust regulation has been introduced.
S Somanath, ISRO Chairman, had said in a press briefing that Chandrayaan-3 would be able to make a soft-landing even if things go haywire.
Chandrayaan-3 will be equipped with extra fuel so that it can make it to an alternative landing site if required.
