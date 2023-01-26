‘Hamari betiyon ka raaj’: Anil Agarwal says women leading the country, companies, and communities

Vedanta Resources Ltd Founder and Chairman, Anil Agarwal, took to social media on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day to applaud the Indian youth, especially women, in leading the country from all quarters. He said that Indian women were reaching new heights, from creating successful businesses to protecting the country at Siachen. “Zameen aur asmaan dono pe hamari betiyon ka raaj hai (our daughters rule everywhere, from the ground to the skies)…” he said.

“India is a land where dreams lead to endless possibilities. I see so many young people with passion in their eyes who work tirelessly to build our great nation. A nation we all salute, with deep respect, on this special day,” said Agarwal in a LinkedIn post.

“Nothing makes me prouder than seeing our youth, especially our women, reach new heights - be it creating successful businesses or protecting us at Siachen glacier. Our women are not only leading our country, but also leading our companies and communities. From Rani Laxmibaii to Kalpana Chawla, zameen aur asmaan dono pe hamari betiyon ka raaj hai…As we celebrate our 74th Republic Day, I am confident that India@100 will be equally led by women who hold up half of our nation. Jai Hind,” he said.

Agarwal’s followers seemed to agree with him, as most of them reiterated his sentiments. While one user hailed Indian women who led in leaps and bounds, another said that women empowerment is the way forward.

Another user reminded the industrialist the role of Indian women in the freedom struggle. “Indian women power has been an unforgettable contribution in India's independence and constitution making. The women of our country have made their important contribution in realizing the dream of the nation's innovation and self-reliant India. Only that nation can remain happy and prosperous where there is respect for women. Empowerment of women will only create a powerful and self-reliant India,” said the LinkedIn user.

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his greeting on January 26th said: Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!

