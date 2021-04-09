'Hand of God': Brazil nurses devise novel idea to comfort COVID-19 patients

Nurses in Brazil have come up with a novel idea to comfort COVID-19 patients, one emulating human touch.

With people infected with coronavirus spending days in isolation, away from their loved ones, nurses in a hospital here found an innovative solution to extend them a compassionate hand with just a pair of disposable gloves.

They used two disposable gloves and tied them up after filling them with hot water.

A journalist working the Gulf News, shared an image on Twitter showing the inflated gloves kept on the hands of a COVID-19 patient, stimulating human touch.

The caption of the heartwarming post reads, "'The hand of God' - nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in."

The hand of God nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in! #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/HgVFwOtg2f Sadiq Sameer Bhat (@sadiquiz) April 8, 2021 The photo garnered thousands of likes on Twitter with many people retweeting it. Several users concurred that such healing touch was much needed during this glum time.

Brazil, the second worst-hit nation by COVID-19, registered over 4,000 new deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, Reuters reported.

More than 3,45,000 people have lost their lives because of COVID-19 in the country. Several reports suggest that hospitals are running low on medical and other essential supplies, comprising anesthesia, oxygen, and essential drugs for incubation.

Three out of four private hospitals have stated that they have limited supplies that could only last for a week or less to treat coronavirus patients, the National Association of Private Hospitals said in a survey carried out on over 88 hospitals across Brazil.