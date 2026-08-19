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Why this Harvard-IIT alum quit her 9-to-5 after 10 years and isn’t rushing back

Why this Harvard-IIT alum quit her 9-to-5 after 10 years and isn’t rushing back

Charmie Kapoor said the hiatus prompted reflection on life’s meaning and outlined three philosophical perspectives — nihilism, existentialism and absurdism — to frame her experiences.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Why this Harvard-IIT alum quit her 9-to-5 after 10 years and isn’t rushing backCharmie Kapoor is a Harvard and IIT graduate who has previously worked at companies including Razorpay and Microsoft.

Charmie Kapoor, a Harvard and IIT alumnus who has worked at Razorpay, Microsoft, Dunzo and Unacademy, has opened up about why she quit her full-time job after nearly a decade and why she’s in no hurry to return to a conventional 9‑to‑5.

Life after leaving a 9‑to‑5

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Kapoor said in a post on X that she left her role a few months ago after about ten years of continuous work. “I’ve worked for about a decade, had the savings and privilege, so I told myself that was reason enough,” she wrote, adding that this break feels different from previous sabbaticals. “Last time I took a few months off, I knew I’d eventually join a full‑time job again. This time it feels different.”

She described an adjustment to the loss of the monthly salary notification as seeing the number appear indirectly reassured me that she was doing fine, but called the absence of a strict calendar "liberating".

Kapoor spent the first few weeks deciding day‑by‑day how to use her time and tried activities she could not pursue while employed.

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Projects, routines and small ventures

During her break, Kapoor completed several pending personal projects, assisted founder friends with design work, explored design beyond screens and started working out daily. She also ran a small mango toast delivery venture, hosted friends for extended stays and increased her focus on giving back.

“What surprised me is how much of a job I never noticed I was doing just to get through a job,” Kapoor wrote, pointing to commuting, meetings and the gaps between tasks as invisible labour that structured her life while she was employed.

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Purpose and philosophical shifts

Kapoor said the hiatus prompted reflection on life’s meaning and outlined three philosophical perspectives — nihilism, existentialism and absurdism — to frame her experiences. “I had spent most of my life as an existentialist without knowing the word for it,” she wrote, describing herself as someone who picked goals, cared about them deeply and tried to "win". "That's probably what made me ambitious in the first place."

She now feels herself “sliding toward absurdism", noting changes such as swimming at 2 pm, working only when inspired, having long breakfast conversations with friends and building things simply because I want to see them exist. She has also begun creating design content and publishing it online.

READ ALSO: Started at ₹15,000, now earns ₹25 LPA: This techie’s journey will make you rethink your career

A tempting offer and a new balance

Kapoor revealed that a "hotter startup in the world” recently reached out with a near‑perfect role. She travelled to meet the team but found the opportunity, and “it didn't ignite her the way she expected.” A few years ago she would have wanted such an opportunity badly enough to convince herself to take it, she wrote.

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“I’m at this newfound balance between existentialism giving me happiness and absurdism giving me peace; I still don't know how much of one I'll have to give up to keep the other." She ended the post on a light note as she was heading to her 5 pm pickleball game.

Social response 

Readers on X responded with empathy and relatability, with one user writing, “This feels so good to read. I don't know why but it is so relatable in the sense of the kind of life I want to get to. Thank you for this write-up. Looking forward to your next write-up on your journey."

Another user said, 'Very relatable, Charmie.' I myself travelled the arc from existentialism to nihilism to absurdism in the last few years. Not sure which camp I belong to completely (maybe I'll lean towards absurdism only). But I have realised it's okay if not all is figured out."

A third user agreed with her situation, saying, "Can relate to it. Been on a similar journey. Once you find your freedom, you give structure to your own life, and it's very difficult to get back to old life. You give structure to your own life on your own terms and not dictated by society or a corporation. Strange feeling but a good feeling."

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READ ALSO: ₹13 lakh salary or an AI master's? He chose the risky path and landed ₹1.5 crore at Amazon

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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