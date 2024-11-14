'I can’t believe...': Lawyer 'speechless' after junior defends late start for working overtime

A viral post on social media is stirring up debates over the expectations for young employees’ work hours. Advocate Ayushi Doshi shared a message from her junior colleague on X, expressing disbelief: “I can't believe my junior sent me this. Today's kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he's going to show up late to the office to ‘make up’ for it. What a move! I am speechless.”

In the message, the employee informed Doshi and other senior colleagues that he’d be arriving at 11:30 a.m. the next day, explaining, “I will be coming tomorrow at 11.30 am because I am currently leaving the office at 8.30 pm.”

His matter-of-fact reasoning sparked widespread discussion online, with social media users divided on the work-life balance boundaries that young professionals are drawing.

Some commenters cheered the employee's assertiveness, praising the younger generation’s willingness to prioritize well-being.

I can’t believe my junior sent me this. Today’s kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he’s going to show up late to the office to "make up" for it. What a move!🫡🫡 i am speechless mahn. pic.twitter.com/iNf629DLwq — Adv. Ayushi Doshi (@AyushiiDoshiii) November 12, 2024

“Maybe he's trying to make sure he's as productive as possible without burning out. Younger employees sometimes bring a refreshing perspective on efficiency without compromising their well-being!” one user posted.

Another supported his stance, saying, “Our profession has normalized toxic exploitation. He’s paid for his hours, not for burnout. If his work doesn’t measure up, maybe you hired the wrong junior.”

Others, however, took a jab at Doshi for her surprise, with one quipping, “Why the heck did you let him work till 8:30 pm, grandma?”

After a surge of responses, Doshi clarified her side of the story, explaining that the employee hadn’t met a crucial deadline and was catching up with overtime.

She wrote, “He had a 3-day deadline for a task that usually takes a full day. His working hours are 10 AM to 7 PM, but he lost time on his phone instead of focusing. Sometimes, a bit of extra time is necessary to meet deadlines.”