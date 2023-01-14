'I just met GOD!': S S Rajamouli describes fan moment after meeting Steven Spielberg

SS Rajamouli recently met celebrated American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has directed films such as Jaws, Jurassic Park, ET, and the most recent, The Fabelmans. The two filmmakers met at a Universal Pictures-hosted party. Rajamouli, who is in the United States for RRR's awards campaign, shared a few photos of himself with Spielberg.

Rajamouli appears starstruck in the first photo as he stands in front of Spielberg for what appears to be a brief conversation. The following image shows him posing with the filmmaker and music composer MM Keeravani. Rajamouli wrote, “I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.” The same set of pictures were shared on the official Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment with the caption, “#SSRajamouli and #StevenSpielberg !! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

MM Keeravani was thrilled to meet the well-known director and hear him praise the song "Naatu Naatu." “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏,” he wrote alongside a photo of their encounter.

Additionally, he admitted to Spielberg that, out of all of his productions, Duel is his favourite. “Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️” Keeravani captioned his post.

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

"Sir you have inspired us and many to believe that if your work is honest and good with conviction- dreams do come true- god bless always," film director and writer Siddharth P. Malhotra said as Rajamouli shared the photos.

“Awesome. Love your expression in the first pic. Probably the moment #StevenSpielberg said -‘I enjoyed #NaatuNaatu’ 😊”

Many of the filmmaker's fans praised the image as well. "Best director of the world and Best director of India in one frame," one of them wrote in the comments section. "SS meets SS," said another.

In the US, the RRR team is experiencing a number of fan moments. Actor Jr. NTR recently discussed how he experienced the Golden Globes 2023 like any other fan when he saw the actors he had previously only seen on screen. He told Goldderby, when asked about his Golden Globes viewing experience, "Everything about the Golden Globes was so amazing. I could see my favourite filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Salma Hayek. It was just so wonderful.”

