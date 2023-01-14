'Naatu Naatu': Jaipur Police's witty post on drunk driving goes viral

The only way you might not be aware of RRR's significant Golden Globes victory is if you are hiding under a rock. The song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster 2022 movie made history and took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Police on January 12 advised people against drinking and driving along with a picture from RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu'.

The police department twisted Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu into "NoTo NoTo" and shared it.

"Raising a glass to RRR's Golden Globe win, but let's make sure it's not in our car. Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices," Jaipur Police wrote in the post that has gone viral.

Raising a glass to RRR's Golden Globe win, but let's make sure it's not in our car.🙌🏻



Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences.



Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices.💫 pic.twitter.com/fm8Wags2nt — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) January 12, 2023

The post clearly drew a lot of attention online, and Twitter users praised the police department's creativity.

"Ye sahi tha," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Very creative."

Yeh sahi tha guru😂😂 — Ak Vaishnav (@AkVais) January 13, 2023

Very nice try and very creative@jaipur_police — Sofina khan (@rosejo78824849) January 13, 2023

MM Keeravani composed the music for Naatu Naatu, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The song won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, beating out Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Also Read: RRR’s Golden Globe winning 'Naatu Naatu' was shot at Ukrainian President’s official residence; know more

Also Read: Golden Globes 2023: ‘This one is special’, says SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' song Naatu Naatu’s win