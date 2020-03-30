ICICI Bank launches WhatsApp banking services: Here's what you need to know

ICICI Bank announced the launch of WhatsApp banking services to help its customers fulfill an array of banking requirements from homes during the lockdown. ICICI WhatsApp banking service enables customers to check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, accessing details of pre-approved instant loan offers and blocking/unblocking credit and debit cards. Besides this, the customers can also get details about three nearest ICICI Bank ATMs.

Who all can avail ICICI Bank WhatsApp banking services?

ICICI Bank savings account customers who also have WhatsApp can access this service. Customers who are carrying only the credit card of the bank can also use this service to block or unblock their card. Those who are not ICICI Bank customers can utilise this service to know the location of the bank's branches and/or ATMs near them.

How to start ICICI banking services on WhatsApp?

Customer needs to save ICICI Bank's verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001 to their contacts and send 'Hi' on this number using the mobile number registered with the bank. The bank will respond with a lowdown of the services available under this facility.

From the lowdown of services, type the keyword of the service required. For instance, , , etc. Service is carried out instantly.

Here's how to check banking details on ICICI WhatsApp:

Check account balance: Type any keywords like , ,

View last three transactions: Type , ,

Outstanding balance and view available credit limit of credit card: Type , ,

Block/ Unblock credit and debit cards: Type , ,

Nearest ICICI Bank ATM and branch: Type ,

Available offers on travel, dining and shopping nearby: Type ,

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: Total COVID-19 cases soar to 1,173; Maharashtra, Kerala worst-affected

Also read: Banks' association appeals for digital 'karo na' amid coronavirus outbreak