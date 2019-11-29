IDBI Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment: 61 vacancies open for three posts; check details on idbibank.in

IDBI Bank has invited online applications to recruit 61 specialist cadre officers. A notification for Specialist Cadre Officers for FY 2019-20 has been published at the bank's official website, idbibank.in, with the necessary details and instructions.

IDBI Bank is looking to fill vacancies for posts of DGM (Grade D), AGM (Grade C) and Manager (Grade B) under this round of recruitment. The application process for IDBI Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment began on November 28, 2019, and will go on till December 12, 2019. Applicants have to register for the selection process and pay the application fees intimation charges during this period.

Vacancies under IDBI Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2019

IDBI Bank has listed 2 vacancies for DGM (Grade D), 5 vacancies for AGM (Grade C) and 54 vacancies for Manager (Grade B). These numbers of vacancies are provisional, though, and might get changed according to bank's requirement.

The cut-off date for eligibility criteria is November 1, 2019. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility as on the cut-off date. Admission to Group Discussions (GD) and/or Personal Interview (PI), if any, will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidates will be subject to verification of details/documents with the originals when the candidates reports for GD/PI, if called.

Also, candidates can apply for only one position under this recruitment process. The notification for IDBI Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2019 notes that only candidates willing to serve anywhere in India should apply.

Selection process for IDBI Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2019

Applicants will be selected via preliminary screening on the basis of eligibility, qualification and experience. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for a GD or PI.

Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in PI. Total marks allotted for PI is 100. The minimum qualifying marks for PI would be 50 for General Category and 45 for SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories. Bank may change the mode of selection depending upon the number of suitable candidates. The final score should be sufficiently high in the merit list for the candidate to be shortlisted for subsequent process. If more than one candidate scores the cut off marks, they will be ranked according to their age in descending order.

The final selection of candidate is subject to qualification in GD and/or PI, being sufficiently high in the merit list, being declared medically fit as per the Bank's standards of fitness and fulfilling the stipulated eligibility criteria as on the cut-off date. GD, if carried out as stipulated above shall be a filtering process and hence its score would not be used in preparation of merit list.

Application fees for IDBI Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2019

Applicants under SC/ST category will have to pay intimation charge of Rs 150 only for IDBI Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2019. Application process has been kept free of charge for PWD applicants. All other applicants will have to pay Rs 700 (application fees + intimation charges).

