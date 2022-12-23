IPL Mini Auction 2023: Top players to go under hammer today

Tata Indian Premier League 2023: The much-awaited auction is about to start in an hour in Kochi. Today’s auction is not the mega one. Only a few players will go under the hammer this time. As per the updated list, a total of 405 players will be available for fresh bids. The 10 teams are looking to fill the remaining 87 slots. The total money left to invest is Rs 183.15 crore. The auction will be conducted by Hugh Edmeades, the veteran auctioneer. While Chennai Super Kings are looking for a captain, Kolkata Knight Riders are looking for match-winning players. Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for bowlers, Mumbai Indians are looking to replace Pollard, and others.

The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 season ended on November 15. The franchises reportedly retained 163 players whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads.

Before the mini-auction, the franchises were allowed to retain as many players as possible. This mini-auction will allow the teams to fill in the gaps in their squads. Initially, 991 cricketers from around the world were listed for the auction, the list was shortened to 405, which includes 273 Indians.

Players under hammer

Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Harry Book, Joe Root, Ben Stoke are the top players who are available for auction today. As per the data available, the top bracket, of Rs 2 crore, has 19 cricketers, and none of them is from India. The next slab of Rs 1.5 crore consists of only.

Among Indian players, the most expensive cricketers are Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey, with a price tag of Rs 1 crore. They are also the only Indians above the Rs 50-lakh mark.

List of players

IPL auction 2023: Rs 2 crore (all overseas)

Australia: Cam Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn. England: Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills. New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham. South Africa: Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen. West Indies: Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.

IPL auction 2023: INR 1.5 crore (all overseas)

Australia: Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Nathan Coulter-Nile. Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan. England: Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy. West Indies: Sherfane Rutherford.

Rs 1 crore

Indian: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey.

Overseas – Afghanistan: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi. Australia: Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques. England: Joe Root, Luke Wood. Namibia: David Wiese. New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry. South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi. West Indies: Akeal Hosein, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall.

Rs 75 lakh (all overseas)

Australia: Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe. England: Reece Topley, Tom Curran, David Payne. New Zealand: Ish Sodhi. South Africa: Wayne Parnell. West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite.

Rs 50 lakh

Indian: Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Dhawal Kulkarni, Barinder Sran, Pawan Negi.

Overseas – Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karim Janat. Australia: Ben Mcdermott, Ben Dwarshuis, Billy Stanlake. Bangladesh: Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain. England: George Garton, Richard Gleeson. Ireland: Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Josh Little. New Zealand: Scott Kuggeleijn. South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Keshav Maharaj. Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage. West Indies: Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul. Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani.

Rs 40 lakh

Indian: Shivam Mavi.

Overseas – England: Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Helm, James Fuller, Benny Howell.

Rs 30 lakh

Indian: KM Asif, Apoorv Wankhade, Aniket Choudhary.

Overseas – Australia: Lance Morris.

Budget and remaining purse value

While SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the biggest purse value remaining with Rs 42.25 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the lowest balance of Rs 7.05 crore.

Team Remaining fund Mumbai Indians Rs 20.05 crore (12 slots) Chennai Super Kings Rs 20.45 crore (9 slots) Delhi Capitals Rs 19.45 crore (7 slots) Gujarat Titans Rs 19.25 crore (10 slots) Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 7.05 crore (14 slots) Lucknow Super Giants Rs 23.35 crore (14 slots) Punjab Kings Rs 32.2 crore (12 slots) Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 8.75 crore (9 slots) Rajasthan Royals Rs 13.2 crore (13 slots) Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 42.25 crore (17 slots)

About the auction

The auction will begin with the player No. 87 and continue until player No. 405, the BCCI has stated in a letter to all franchises. As per BCCI’s rules, the 10 franchises cannot spend more than 75 per cent of the total budget, which comes out to be a total of Rs 174.3 crore. Every franchise’s squad will have at least 18 players and a maximum of 25. There will be no Right to Match (RTM) card option in the IPL Auction 2023.