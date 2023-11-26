'Is foreign wedding necessary?': PM Modi advises big families to conduct marriages on Indian soil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people not to look at locations outside India to do weddings but to leverage the options available in the country.

He said if we celebrate the festivities of marriage on Indian soil among the people of India, the country's money will remain in the country. This will be a big step towards the government’s mission, ‘Vocal for Local’, he said while addressing the 107th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

PM Modi said, “The wedding season as well has commenced now. Some trade organisations estimate that there could be a business of around Rs 5 lakh crore during this wedding season. While shopping for weddings, all of you should give importance to products made in India only. And yes, since the topic of marriage has come up, one thing has been troubling me off and on for a long time… and if I don't open up my heart's pain to my family members, who else do I do it with? Just ponder… these days, a new milieu is being created by some families to go abroad and conduct weddings. Is this at all necessary?

“If we celebrate the festivities of marriages on Indian soil, among the people of India, the country's money will remain in the country. The people of the country will get an opportunity to render some service or the other at your wedding… even poor people will tell their children about that occasion. Can you extrapolate on this mission of ‘Vocal for Local’? Why don't we hold such wedding ceremonies in our own country? It is possible that the kind of system you want may not be there today, but if we organise such events, systems will also develop. This is a topic related to very big families. I hope this pain of mine will definitely reach those big families,” he added.

Every year, several people organise their destination wedding outside India, hoping to have a never-seen-before kind of celebration. It will be worth noting how PM Modi’s appeal will change their mind.

Previously, on November 23, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of heavy traffic during the ongoing wedding season in the city. This advisory came amid reports of around 4 lakh weddings in Delhi this season, causing potential traffic jams.

