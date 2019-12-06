Jobs vacancies at Nithyananda's self-declared nation Kailaasa: Secretaries of Defence, Education, Housing

If you want a real shot at climbing up the ladder then fugitive godman Nithyanada's Hindu island nation is perhaps the place to be. The rape-accused godman is offering some top notch job profiles that currently seem to be vacant.

The nation of Kailaasa that Nithyananda established after procuring an island from Ecuador has its own flag and emblem as well as a mission and vision. So, it is only obvious that the nation would have its own government.

The government at Kailaasa comprises 10 departments and the Office of HDH (His Divine Holiness). All of these departments have secretarial and management jobs on offer.

Office of HDH

According to the website, the Office of HDH is responsible for Nithyananda's office, the government's international relations as well as the Office of Digital Engagement and Social Media. The jobs on offer here are: Secretary of The Office of HDH, Deputy Secretary of The Office of HDH, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor.

Dept of Homeland Security and Defence

This department protects and fights for the rights and interests of Hindus across the globe. It also provides legal support against persecution around the world. The jobs on offer here are Secretary of Defence, Deputy Secretary Defence, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor.

Dept of Treasury

The Department of Treasury looks after donation and pays bills as well as manages the currency, government accounts and public debts as per Nithyananda's 'Hindu economy'. Currently, the page opens to an error.

Dept of Commerce

The Department of Commerce aims to promote Dharmic business creation, economic growth, sustainable development and improved standards of living. The department works closely with businesses, universities, communities and Kailaasa's workers. Secretary of Commerce, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor are the roles on offer here.

Dept of Housing

This department is responsible for building enlightened living spaces, town planning, construction, community development, protection of the environment and other environmental conservation efforts, according to the website. Secretary of Housing, Deputy Secretary of Housing, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor are some of the roles here.

Dept of Human Services

The Department of Human Services seeks to create and enable enlightened lifestyle and lifestyle and living for its citizens. It also trains people to enhance their well-being and consciousness. Secretary of Human Services, Deputy Secretary of Human Services, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor are the jobs here.

Dept of Education

The education department aims to keep the Vedic and Agamic knowledge alive and creates policies to access school, post-school, higher and international education as well as academic research. The jobs on offer here are Secretary of Education, Deputy Secretary of Education, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor.

Dept of Enlightened Civilisation

This department aims for the revival of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma by preserving the Hindu libraries and knowledge centres, facilitating research and training in Yogic sciences and manifestation of powers. The jobs offered here are Secretary of Enlightened Civilization, Deputy Secretary of Enlightened Civilization, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor.

Dept of Technology

This department aims to create an enabling environment for sustained growth of media, and effectively disseminate information on government policies, programmes and achievements. Secretary of Technology, Deputy Secretary of Technology, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor are on offer here.

Dept of Health

The health department looks into Nithyananda Yoga, Ayurveda and other traditional Hindu medical sciences to keep the community health. It also works with allopathic medicines. Secretary of Health, Deputy Secretary of Health, Executive Secretary, Administrative Team, Full Time Officer, Part-Time Volunteer and Advisor are the roles on offer here.