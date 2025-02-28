Largest singles gathering in Bengaluru on March 1, 2025: Check details here

Bengaluru’s singles are set for an exhilarating evening as Let’s Socialise prepares to host the largest singles gathering in India on March 1, 2025. The event will take place at the vibrant Uru Brewpark in JP Nagar, promising a night filled with fun, conversation, and entertainment for those eager to connect in an engaging atmosphere.

Scheduled from 4 PM to 8 PM, the gathering welcomes singles aged 25 to 45, featuring separate slots for men and women divided into two age categories: 25-35 and 36-45. As registrations continue to pour in, ticket prices are expected to increase as slots fill up, currently ranging from ₹1,799 to ₹2,299.

Attendees can look forward to a lively environment designed for mingling and making meaningful connections. The event will showcase a diverse crowd, exciting giveaways, trendy pop-up stores, and a memorable live music performance to cap off the evening. Each registration includes two glasses of premium wine, with additional food and drinks available for purchase.

As excitement builds, organizers encourage interested participants to secure their spots early, as ticket prices are likely to rise as the event date approaches.

Let’s Socialise, founded by bestselling author Ravinder Singh, aims to create a platform for singles to connect and build friendships beyond the confines of online matchmaking. With over 3.5 million books sold, Singh leverages his storytelling expertise to foster real-world interactions, addressing the isolation of modern life with a focus on meaningful connections.

