Light rains predicted in Delhi-NCR, heavy rain likely in Kerala, Karnataka: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal, due to which parts of east, northeast and south India may receive light to heavy rainfall in the next two days.

Light rains are expected in the national capital on Saturday. However, residents will get no respite from soaring temperatures as mercury is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius. The temperatures will hover in Delhi around 40 degrees Celsius for the next two to three days, IMD said.

Several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next two days.

Due to cyclonic development in the Arabian Sea, the weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

Rain predictions

In its latest bulletin, IMD has said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the Northeastern region during the next four days.

“Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on June 12 and 13. Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya is expected during the next four days and over Manipur and Mizoram on June 10 and 12,” IMD said.

In the south, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over the region during the next four days.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during the next two days and over Lakshadweep today," according to the weather agency.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Andaman and Nicobar islands till June 11 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

On the other hand, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar till June 11.

Besides, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over some areas in Gangetic West Bengal till June 13, and some parts of Odisha and Jharkhand till June 12. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh till June 11.

