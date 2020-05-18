Lockdown 4.0 Updates: Biggest ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours; tally 96,169

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 in India latest updates: India on Monday saw highest ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, while reported 157 deaths. The total number of positive cases in India is now at 96,169, including 56,316 active cases, 36,824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll stands at 3,029, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The government has extended lockdown by over two more weeks till May 31, while allowing shops and markets to reopen, excluding in containment zones. Delivery of non-essential services has also been permitted, except in containment zones. Inter-state and intra-state bus or train transport also allowed but with the consent of the respective states. Some businesses like restaurants, cinema halls, gyms and bars remain closed. Schools, colleges and universities will also be closed. Places of worship will also not be allowed to open.

11.29 AM: Coronavirus cases in Andhra

52 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2282, including 705 active cases. 50 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far: Andhra Pradesh Health Department

11.28 AM: Six employees of OPPO mobile company's factory in Greater Noida have tested positive for COVID-19. All operations at the factory have been suspended. The operations there had resumed on 8th May, 2020.

10.35 AM: DTC starts bus shuttle services

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station, amid coronalockdown. They are dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport.

8.30 AM: Special train reaches Delhi from Jammu

A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrives at New Delhi Railway Station. One of the passengers, Hina Jain says, "The journey was comfortable, there was no problem. All arrangements were good". - ANI