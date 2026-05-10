Maid broke his tablet, what he did next is winning hearts online

A Reddit post about a broken tablet and an unexpected act of kindness has resonated with users online.

The post was shared by a man who said his maid accidentally dropped his tablet while cleaning his desk, damaging the screen. When confronted, she apologised and offered to repay the amount in instalments, explaining that she had recently spent money on her children’s school admission.

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“On confronting maid aunty said, ‘galti se hogya, hum dheere dheere paisa de denge, abhi baccha log ka admission karwaye hai school mai.’ I told her don't worry you need not to pay anything just be careful from next time. She was very happy and relieved,” the post read.

Repair cost

The man said he later approached showroom to repair the device. According to the post, replacing the display cost ₹5,400.

“I had a known uncle in Samsung showroom. New display costed ₹5400, I explained the whole thing, and he said no issue pay half amount now and the rest next month. I paid him ₹2500 and got it fixed,” he wrote.

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He also told his parents about the incident and said they were pleased with how he handled the situation.

“Also I informed my parents now. They're happy that I didn't reacted,” he added.

The Aftermath

The post further said the man reconsidered asking for compensation after noticing that the woman still used a keypad phone.

“I saw she's still using keypad phone, I was like how cruel it would be if I fined her. The tablet is 2-3 years old therefore, I am thinking to give this tablet to her kids,” he wrote.

The post ended with the line: “Thank you all, humanity is still alive.”

Several users praised the gesture online, saying the story reflected empathy in an otherwise ordinary moment.

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Redditors praise the response

The story drew hundreds of reactions from users, many of whom praised both the maid’s honesty and the man’s response.

“One act of kindness can remove someone’s fear for months,” one user wrote.

Second commented, “You fixed more than a tablet screen that day.”

A third user said, “People remember how you react in their worst moments. She will never forget this.”

“Humanity survives in small everyday decisions like these,” fourth wrote.